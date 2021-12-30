Downtown Tulsa eateries struggle as workers stay remote during pandemic

The recent closing of Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli is just the latest example of an unfortunate side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As more and more companies based in Tulsa’s downtown business district move to having their employees work from home, some establishments that relied on lunchtime business are finding it difficult to keep the doors open.
While all restaurants are having to deal with increasing food costs due to ongoing supply-chain issues, as well as the struggle to hire and retain employees, and keep them healthy during a pandemic, the lack of the usual lunchtime traffic has been a more difficult obstacle to overcome.
Among the downtown restaurants that have closed in recent months are Long Palace, Poke Bowl Love, The Greens on Boulder, Ike’s Famous Plate Lunches, Oklahoma Joe’s (which is listed on its website as “temporarily closed”), and Billy’s on the Square.
Chris West, who opened Lassalle’s with his wife, Amanda, in 2013, said the lack of foot traffic was one of the major contributing factors to their decision to close.
“The pandemic really wiped us out,” Chris West said, in a conversation prior to the Dec. 23. announcement. “We tried all kinds of things, like staying open until 7 p.m., but nothing really seemed to work.
“A good portion of our clientele were people who worked downtown,” he said. “But when you know that companies like ONEOK, PSO and AT&T, which had offices downtown, are now having their employees work from home, and that they may not be coming back until September, if then... that was kind of the last straw for us.”
When Billy Bayouth announced he would be closing Billy’s on the Square, his iconic downtown burger restaurant, after 36 years, he told the Tulsa World: “We’ve been through some hard times before. We made it through 9/11, when we had to move, when they tore down Main Mall and (the original) Bartlett Square, road construction and even when a cornice fell off the building, but we’ve never seen anything like this (COVID-19 pandemic).
“It was a difficult and emotional decision for us not to renew our lease, but this just seems like the right time,” Bayouth said, adding, “there aren’t that many people downtown right now, anyway.”
Josh Evans, who opened The Greens on Boulder in 2015, said the main reason for closing down was the loss of sales because of the pandemic.
Owners of the recently shuttered Glacier Dessert Bar in the Tulsa Arts District said a lack of traffic contributed to their decision to close.
“We had to deal with a lot of construction in the neighborhood, which would have made things difficult even without COVID,” said co-owner Katie Mabrey. “I don’t want to gripe about it, but construction and the lack of available parking really slowed things down for us to the point where we couldn’t wait any longer for things to get better.”
The downtown location of Oklahoma Joe’s is listed as “temporarily closed” on the restaurant’s website. Unlike most other shuttered eateries, its phone number has not been disconnected, which could mean the restaurant will reopen at a later date.
Efforts to get a comment from Oklahoma Joe’s about its downtown location were unsuccessful.
West said he plans to take some time away from the restaurant business for a while, although he will continue making and selling his OklaNola Pepper Co. condiments, which include hot sauces and mustards, at such places as The Meat and Cheese Show in the Meadow Gold District, and other area retailers.
“I’d just encourage people to support local businesses,” West said.
Tulsa World Scene: The time Frank Sinatra played Tulsa and his connection to Tulsa World