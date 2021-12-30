Downtown Tulsa eateries struggle as workers stay remote during pandemic

“A good portion of our clientele were people who worked downtown,” he said. “But when you know that companies like ONEOK, PSO and AT&T, which had offices downtown, are now having their employees work from home, and that they may not be coming back until September, if then... that was kind of the last straw for us.”

When Billy Bayouth announced he would be closing Billy’s on the Square, his iconic downtown burger restaurant, after 36 years, he told the Tulsa World: “We’ve been through some hard times before. We made it through 9/11, when we had to move, when they tore down Main Mall and (the original) Bartlett Square, road construction and even when a cornice fell off the building, but we’ve never seen anything like this (COVID-19 pandemic).

“It was a difficult and emotional decision for us not to renew our lease, but this just seems like the right time,” Bayouth said, adding, “there aren’t that many people downtown right now, anyway.”

Josh Evans, who opened The Greens on Boulder in 2015, said the main reason for closing down was the loss of sales because of the pandemic.

Owners of the recently shuttered Glacier Dessert Bar in the Tulsa Arts District said a lack of traffic contributed to their decision to close.