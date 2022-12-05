 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown Taco Bueno to close

  • Updated
Taco Bueno Burger King

The Taco Bueno restaurant at 324 S. Main St. is closing Dec. 30. The Burger King next to it will remain open.

The downtown Taco Bueno restaurant that shares space with a Burger King in the Palace Building, 324 S. Main St., will close Dec. 30.

The Burger King restaurant will continue to operate from the space.

A spokesperson for Switchgrass Holdings, which owns 49 Burger King operations throughout Oklahoma and also operates nine Taco Bueno locations in Oklahoma and Arkansas under the QBM Bueno name, confirmed the Taco Bueno would be closing, citing it as an "underperforming" location.

The location originally opened in 2018, as part of a roughly $13 million rehabilitation of the 1913 Palace Building.

