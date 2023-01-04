Doe's Eat Place in Claremore to close

Doe’s Eat Place, which has been serving steak by the pound and tamales by the dozens in downtown Claremore, announced that it will close following dinner service on Jan. 28.

Owner Betty Watowich said the decision to close the restaurant, 520 Will Rogers Blvd., was made because it was getting increasingly difficult to operate without raising her prices.

“The economy, to be honest, has been pretty cruel,” Watowich said. “In order for us to keep going, I would have to raise my prices, and I think right now our prices are about as high as I think our market here in Claremore can accept.

“It’s also getting harder and harder to find and keep staff, because even though we’ve increased our staff’s pay, it’s hard to compete when they can find something that pays more,” she said.

Watowich opened the Claremore restaurant in 2018 after retiring from her job in the home office of Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas. The couple relocated to the Claremore area but would often return to Bentonville to dine at the Doe’s Eat Place there. Watowich inquired about a franchise and found an appropriate location for the restaurant in downtown Claremore.

Doe’s Eat Place is a regional chain founded in 1941 in Greenville, Mississippi, specializing in thick-cut dry-aged steaks, most of which average about 2 pounds, as well as beef tamales served with a homemade chili. There are two Doe’s Eat Places in Louisiana, as well as three in Arkansas: Bentonville, Fayetteville and Little Rock.

A Doe’s Eat Place operated for 11 years on Tulsa’s Cherry Street before closing in 2015.

Watowich said since the announcement on the restaurant’s Facebook page she has received several inquiries about the property.

“This wasn’t a restaurant space when we started — we built the kitchen from the ground up,” she said. “I’m fairly certain that another restaurant will take this location over after we close.”

As for her own plans, Watowich said she is not certain what might be next.

“I know I’ll find something to do, because I’m one of those people who get bored easily,” she said. “But exactly what I’ll do, I have no idea. I’m just going to keep an open mind and see what comes along.”

Boston Deli offers surf & turf special

This month’s Chef’s Special at the Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., is a variation on the classic pairing of “surf & turf,” with a menu that features a pork steak grilled over pecan wood in the restaurant’s signature Hasty Bake ovens.

The pork steak, which is glazed with a mix of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and cola, is paired with shrimp coated in coconut and panko bread crumbs, then fried and served with a spicy orange marmalade sauce.

Sides include a warm potato salad made with coal-roasted potatoes, dill, onion and bacon; and Southern-style French green beans, made with diced smoked pork loin, butter and garlic.

Dessert is a German chocolate mousse with toasted pecans, a caramel sauce and coconut whipped cream.

The Chef’s Special is available from 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday in January. Cost is $31 per person, and wine and beer pairing are available. Reservations are strongly recommended. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

Carrabba’s toasts new year with wine dinner

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 11021 E. 71st St., will host a Toast to the New Year Wine Dinner that will feature a four-course Italian dinner paired with wines from the William Hill and Duckhorn Vineyards of California.

The dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The menu for the dinner will begin with a salad of grilled eggplant, romaine, spinach, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers and Italian cheeses topped with slices of pistachio-crusted goat cheese; followed by linguine pasta in a champagne cream sauce with shrimp, scallops, roasted bell peppers, sautéed mushrooms and tarragon.

The entree will be Sirloin Ardente, topped with tomatoes, garlic, basil and melted gorgonzola cheese and served with sautéed broccoli. Chocolate cannoli filled with chocolate ricotta and chocolate chips will be served for dessert.

Cost is $55 per person, and reservations are strongly recommended. 918-254-8888, carrabbas.com.

