Doctor Kustom moves into Mother Road Market

Doctor Kustom, chef Alexandre Figueira's food truck that has been serving Brazilian food since 2019, will open a permanent spot Thursday, Nov. 19, in the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
The location will start out offering the Brazilian street food that fans of the food truck have come to know, such as coxinha (shredded chicken in a flour-and-potato coating) and pastel (pockets of pastry filled with savory or sweet items and deep-fried).
"Gradually, we will increase our menu in the coming weeks, including our famous Picanha sandwich (a steak sandwich) and the traditional Brazilian Feijoada (a black bean stew)," Figueira said. "We have many new recipes to present and we are excited about that."
Figueira came to the United States from Brazil in 2016, to be the executive chef at Tulsa's Texas de Brazil restaurant. After three years there, he decided to start the Doctor Kustom food truck, which was a regular presence at the Dead Armadillo Brewery, 1004 E. Fourth St.
In a recent Facebook post, Figueira said of Dead Armadillo, "This place was our second home, since we embarked on this crazy family adventure of operating a food truck. Here, we were welcomed with open arms and always with great affection and respect. We are very grateful (and) very proud that our beginning was here, in the right place and with the right people. You guys are part of our history, and we will always be rooting for your success."
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, High Gravity Brewing Co. and Pippin's Taproom's Pumpkin Batch
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!