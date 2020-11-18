Doctor Kustom moves into Mother Road Market

Doctor Kustom, chef Alexandre Figueira's food truck that has been serving Brazilian food since 2019, will open a permanent spot Thursday, Nov. 19, in the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

The location will start out offering the Brazilian street food that fans of the food truck have come to know, such as coxinha (shredded chicken in a flour-and-potato coating) and pastel (pockets of pastry filled with savory or sweet items and deep-fried).

"Gradually, we will increase our menu in the coming weeks, including our famous Picanha sandwich (a steak sandwich) and the traditional Brazilian Feijoada (a black bean stew)," Figueira said. "We have many new recipes to present and we are excited about that."

Figueira came to the United States from Brazil in 2016, to be the executive chef at Tulsa's Texas de Brazil restaurant. After three years there, he decided to start the Doctor Kustom food truck, which was a regular presence at the Dead Armadillo Brewery, 1004 E. Fourth St.