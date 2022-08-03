Dining News: Reasor’s brings back Hatch Chile Fest; Boston Deli gets peachy

Reasor’s has brought back the popular Hatch Chile Fest, which features a wide range of unique Hatch Chile-infused products along with on-site roasting stations at select locations.

Hatch chiles are only grown in Hatch Valley, New Mexico. The intense sunlight and cool nights of Hatch Valley make it a unique environment to grow these chiles and makes their flavor different than any other chile.

Reasor’s will have unique Hatch chile-inspired products in nearly every department.

All Reasor’s locations will bring in a limited quantity of the seasonal peppers from New Mexico. Four stores will feature roastings during the event and will roast them on designated days for free with the purchase of a case of Hatch Chile peppers.

Roasting Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 6: 11550 N. 135th East Ave., Owasso, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12: 11550 N. 135th East Ave., Owasso, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13: 1100 E. Kenosha, Broken Arrow, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20: 3915 S. Peoria Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27: 11116 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Boston Deli gets peachy

The August Chef’s Special at the Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., is taking full advantage of the summer peach season, with a menu that features peaches in several preparations.

The entree is a marinated Kansas City strip steak, grilled on the restaurant’s Hasty-Bake charcoal grills and served with a peach chimichurri sauce. Accompaniments are a “Prairie Hash,” made with Yukon Gold potatoes, onion, peppers and locally grown corn; and Peach Wonton Bites, fried wonton filled with peaches, figs and goat cheese, drizzled with locally produced honey.

Dessert is a Peach & Plum Galette served with vanilla bean ice cream.

The Chef’s Special is available 5-8 p.m. Thursdays through August. Cost is $37 per person, and wine and beer pairings are available. Quantities are limited, so reservations are required. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com

Free sundaes on Monday

Monday, Aug. 8, is National Frozen Custard Day, and Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be offering free single-topping mini-sundaes to members of the chain’s reward program and anyone who orders said treats via the Freddy’s app.

Each sundae that is redeemed will support the Kids in Need Foundation, which provides teachers and students in under-resourced schools with the supplies they need to succeed.

The reward will be available in the offers section of the Freddy’s app on Monday, Aug. 8, and will expire on Sunday, Aug. 14. freddys.com.

Wine dinner

The French Hen, 309 E. Archer St., will host a wine dinner beginning at 6:22 p.m. featuring French wines selected by Chris Desor, managing partner of Hand Picked Selections.

The menu begins with a smoked salmon smear atop a house-made potato chip and truffle bacon popcorn, followed by a watermelon gazpacho with feta and mint. Pan-fried quail is served in a pinot noir reduction with haricot verts, followed by a flank steak in a nut-brown ale marinade with sauce verte, baratta cheese and grilled purple potatoes.

Cost is $85 per person, and reservations are required. 918-492-2596, frenchhen tulsa.com.

