Dining news: Get Greek food favorites at Tulsa's Opa!Homa Greek Festival

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Tulsa Greek Festival, which takes place Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 22-24, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1222 S. Guthrie Ave.

The festival, also known as “Opa!Homa,” gives the city’s Greek community a chance to share many aspects of Greek culture, from its religious faith to its spirited folk dancing.

One of the main attractions of the festival is the food, which is prepared by volunteers from recipes that in some cases have been handed down for generations.

The festival will be open to the public 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24. Throughout the festival will be opportunities to tour of Holy Trinity church and learn more about the Greek Orthodox faith, as well as dance ensembles of all ages, from the “Mikroulia,” or “Little Ones,” to the adult members of the “Agapi” group, performing traditional dances.

For those who come primarily for the food, the Tulsa Greek Festival offers a variety of Greek food and drink.

The menu ranges from familiar street food items such as gyros and pork souvlaki (grilled kabobs) to full dinners with roasted lamb or chicken as the entree, served with stewed green beans, rice, pita bread and tzatziki sauce.

Other items include spanakopita (hand pies filled with cheese and spinach), fried calamari, Greek fries topped with feta cheese and special seasonings, and saganaki, a fried cheese flambéed with brandy.

In addition to soft drinks and bottled water, the festival also has adult beverages available, from Greek wines and beer to cocktails such as the “Opa!Colada” and the “Kefi Lemonade,” both featuring ouzo.

For those with a sweet tooth, choices include baklava, kourambiethes (almond cookies coated in powdered sugar), loukoumades, or “honey puffs,” and finikia, spiced cookies soaked in a honey syrup and topped with crumbled nuts.

For more information: tulsagreekfestival.com.

Atlas Grill closes

The New Atlas Grill, located in the historic Atlas Life Building at 415 S. Boston Ave., has closed.

The restaurant, which served breakfast and lunch weekdays and offered a Saturday brunch, has a history that stretches back to 1923, when it was known as the Atlas Buffet. The name was later changed to the Atlas Coffee Shop, and in 1990 was renamed the Atlas Grill. The “New” was added about five years later.

A sign on the door announced that it was permanently closed.

White Lion hosts

wine dinnerThe White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will host a special wine dinner, with select vintages paired with a planned four-course meal, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The menu will include a beet and cucumber salad, mini Cornwalls and poached salmon, with cheese and assorted crackers for dessert.

Cost is $65 per person, and guests must be 21 or older. To reserve seats: 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Freya hosts

first wine dinnerFreya Nordic Kitchen, 3410 S. Peoria Ave., will host its first wine dinner, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, which will pair wines from Italy, Austria and Germany with the restaurant’s five-star Scandinavian cuisine.

The menu will start with “Torske Kugler,” or cod cakes with a Danish remoulade, pickled carrot and sunflower seeds. A smoked salmon “Smørrebrød,” or open-faced sandwich with herbed Boursin cheese, roe, shaved onions and herbs on a Wasa crisp, will be followed with a salad of arugula, grapefruit, goat cheese, spiced pecans, and a roasted fennel dressing.

The entree will be smoked duck served with a red currant jam, turnip purée, a napa cabbage salad and a three-seed crunch. Dessert is a Swedish cheesecake with white chocolate and a spruce syrup.

Cost is $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Seating is limited. For reservations: 918-779-4413.

