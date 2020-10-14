Dine notes: White Lion to host four-course rum tasting dinner

White Lion to host rum tasting dinner

The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will offer a special rum-tasting dinner for the first time in its storied history at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

Each of the dinner’s four courses will be paired with a different rum. The menu includes a cheese and onion pie as the appetizer, followed by a tropical fruit salad. The entree is a stuffed salmon topped with a Caribbean cream sauce, with homemade rum ice cream for dessert.

Cost is $75 per person, and those attending must be at least 21 years of age. Seating is limited due to social distancing.

Reservations are required; to reserve a seat, call 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m.

Bonefish Grill celebrates Seafood Month

October is National Seafood Month, and the local Bonefish Grill, 4651 E. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow, is marking the event with some new menu items. These include grilled swordfish and pumpkin ravioli ($24.90), featuring wood-grilled swordfish topped with crispy onions, crumbled feta and a hint of butter, served with pumpkin ravioli and seasonal vegetable; and a fresh apple martini made with house-infused apple-cinnamon vodka, ginger liqueur, honey and apple juice.