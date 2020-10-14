Dine notes: White Lion to host four-course rum tasting dinner

White Lion to host rum tasting dinner
The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will offer a special rum-tasting dinner for the first time in its storied history at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
Each of the dinner’s four courses will be paired with a different rum. The menu includes a cheese and onion pie as the appetizer, followed by a tropical fruit salad. The entree is a stuffed salmon topped with a Caribbean cream sauce, with homemade rum ice cream for dessert.
Cost is $75 per person, and those attending must be at least 21 years of age. Seating is limited due to social distancing.
Reservations are required; to reserve a seat, call 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m.
Bonefish Grill celebrates Seafood Month
October is National Seafood Month, and the local Bonefish Grill, 4651 E. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow, is marking the event with some new menu items. These include grilled swordfish and pumpkin ravioli ($24.90), featuring wood-grilled swordfish topped with crispy onions, crumbled feta and a hint of butter, served with pumpkin ravioli and seasonal vegetable; and a fresh apple martini made with house-infused apple-cinnamon vodka, ginger liqueur, honey and apple juice.
For those wanting to bring the sea home, the restaurant offers family bundles that feed up to five people starting at $30, and featuring most of the mainstays from the Bonefish Grill menu. And for those who might want to try duplicating one of the restaurant’s specials at home, Bonefish Grill shared its recipe for the swordfish and pumpkin ravioli.
Grilled swordfish and pumpkin ravioli 4 fresh swordfish steaks, about 6 ounces each
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
16 pumpkin ravioli (available at most grocers)
2 quarts boiling water
4 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon shallots, diced
2 teaspoons, fresh sage leaves, roughly chopped
2 tablespoons French’s Crispy Fried Onions
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
1. Set up gas or charcoal grill for two-stage heating.
2. Season the swordfish steaks with salt and pepper and grill over direct heat for 1 minute. Flip and top each steak with 1 tablespoon of feta cheese.
3. Move steaks to cooler side of grill and cook until an internal temperature of 135 degrees is reached.
4. Remove steaks from the grill and keep warm.
5. Place the ravioli into the boiling water and cook following the package instructions. Drain.
6. Melt the butter in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the shallots and sage, and cook until the butter just begins to brown.
7. Immediately add the drained ravioli and toss to coat the pasta.
8. Place the ravioli in the center of a large warmed serving platter. Arrange the swordfish around the outer edges of the pasta. Sprinkle the crispy onions and chopped parsley over the pasta and fish, and serve.
