Dine Notes: White Lion launches new ale

The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will officially launch a signature brew made in collaboration with Tulsa’s Cabin Boys Brewery at an event 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27.
The new beer is White Lion Brown Ale, which will be served in a commemorative pint glass to enjoy along with White Lion’s traditional English pub fare.
Cost is $45 per person, and reservations are required. To reserve seats, call 918-491-6533 Tuesday through Saturday after 4 p.m.
Ti Amo California Wine Dinner
Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano, 6024 S. Sheridan Road, will host a wine dinner featuring five California wines paired with courses created by Chef Aziz Metallaoui, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24.
The menu starts with a charcuterie board paired with Bear Flag Zinfandel, followed by a Louis Pomeroy Brut to accompany tempura-battered shrimp. A goat cheese salad comes with John Anthony Sauvignon Blanc, and a filet with mushroom sauce is served with Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon. Dessert is lemon mousse with The Fableist Chardonnay.
Cost is $75 per person (tax and gratuity not included). To reserve: 918-499-1919, tiamotulsa.com.
Fresh Market Meal for July 4th
The Fresh Market is wanting to help make your Fourth of July celebrations a little easier with a meal deal of ready-to-cook foods perfect for the grill.
The meal includes three racks of baby back ribs, two pounds mild Italian sausage, four vegetable kabobs, Mediterranean potato salad, tropical fruit cup, the Fresh Market’s own barbecue seasoning rub and barbecue sauce, with apple pie and vanilla ice cream for dessert.
The meal should feed six to eight people and costs $99.99. Orders will be accepted until 2 p.m. June 29; meals will be available for in-store pickup July 1-5. To order, and more information: thefreshmarket.com.
