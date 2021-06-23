Dine Notes: White Lion launches new ale

The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will officially launch a signature brew made in collaboration with Tulsa’s Cabin Boys Brewery at an event 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27.

The new beer is White Lion Brown Ale, which will be served in a commemorative pint glass to enjoy along with White Lion’s traditional English pub fare.

Cost is $45 per person, and reservations are required. To reserve seats, call 918-491-6533 Tuesday through Saturday after 4 p.m.

Ti Amo California Wine Dinner

Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano, 6024 S. Sheridan Road, will host a wine dinner featuring five California wines paired with courses created by Chef Aziz Metallaoui, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24.

The menu starts with a charcuterie board paired with Bear Flag Zinfandel, followed by a Louis Pomeroy Brut to accompany tempura-battered shrimp. A goat cheese salad comes with John Anthony Sauvignon Blanc, and a filet with mushroom sauce is served with Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon. Dessert is lemon mousse with The Fableist Chardonnay.

Cost is $75 per person (tax and gratuity not included). To reserve: 918-499-1919, tiamotulsa.com.

Fresh Market Meal for July 4th