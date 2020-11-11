Dine notes: Rise Southern Biscuits to open on Cherry Street; Biga hosts Portuguese wine dinner

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, an award-winning, North Carolina-based restaurant concept featuring savory and sweet breakfast and lunch options, will open its first Oklahoma location Dec. 5 at 1520 E. 15th St.

The restaurant will be donating 10% of sales during its grand opening to the Tulsa nonprofit Emergency Infant Services.

Founded in 2012 in Raleigh, North Carolina, by chef Tom Ferguson, Rise now has more than 14 locations, most of them in the Deep South. The Tulsa store will be only the second Rise location west of the Mississippi. Partners Parker Simon and Brad Turney plan to open an additional four locations throughout the Tulsa area.

The menu features freshly made buttermilk biscuits that come filled with everything from sausage and country ham to vegan “chicken” and fried green tomatoes. Its Righteous Chicken is brined in buttermilk before frying and can be had in a biscuit sandwich or in a box with sides such as Rise’s signature cheddar tots. Rise also serves a selection of doughnuts.

Rise Cherry Street is offering its social media followers the opportunity to try free biscuits, doughnuts and chicken in a special preview event at the store. Simply follow Rise Tulsa on Facebook for announcements on how to enter to win a spot at the preview event.