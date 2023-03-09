Freya: Nordic Kitchen, 3410 S. Peoria Ave., will be featuring daily lunch specials this month, with special pricing for some of the restaurant’s most popular offerings.

For example, on Monday one can get the Mushroom and Goat Cheese Bake appetizer for half-price ($8), while the Tuesday special is Torske Kugler, or Cod Cakes, for $7.

On Wednesday, the Bøfsandwich, which is Freya’s Scandinavian take on the all-American hamburger, will be $5. The always-popular Swedish Meatballs will be available Thursdays for $9.50, while the Friday special will be a half-priced Smorgasbord for $12.50.

The Tulsa-based barbecue chain Rib Crib is also offering a collection of lunch specials for a limited time.

One can select any two of eight dishes for $11.49. Choices include baked potatoes topped with pulled pork or smoked chicken breast; sandwiches such as the Half-Chicken Griller or the Piglet Slider; salads; ribs; and wings.

The special is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

Rib Crib is also serving for a limited time two catfish specials for a limited time: a catfish sandwich meal with one side for $10.99, and a catfish meal with two sides for $15.99.

The French Hen, 319 E. Archer St., will feature a seafood quiche with shrimp and lobster for its “Vive le Brunch” menu, which will be served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12. For reservations: 918-492-2596, frenchhentulsa.com.

Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha Ave. in Broken Arrow, will offer its Angler’s Catch meal each Friday through April 14. The meal includes tempura-style, hand-battered crispy cod and panko-battered jumbo shrimp, served on a bed of French fries with house-made coleslaw, cocktail and tartar sauce for $19.90. bonefishgrill.com.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 11021 E. 71st St., recently launched a new spring menu, featuring such dishes as Linguine Primavera, with asparagus, peas, roasted tomatoes and artichoke hearts in a basil pesto cream sauce; Tuscan-Grilled Lamb T-Bones, a tomato caprese salad with fresh burrata; and olive oil cake with lemon curd and whipped cream. carrabbas.com.