With the Big 12 Wrestling Championships coming this weekend to the BOK Center, Il Seme, 15 W. Fifth St., is planning to open for lunch to give wrestling fans, and others who will be in the downtown area, a taste of Italy.

Il Seme is the Italian concept that Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford of FarmBar and Living Kitchen Farm & Diary opened last year.

The lunch menu includes a choice of appetizers such as arancini, fried olives and Caesar salad ($7-$9); sandwiches such as a hoagie roll filled with capicola, ham and provolone cheese ($12 each); and pastas such as spaghetti Bolognese and penne with pesto ($18).

Hours for lunch will be 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 3-4, and foods will be available for dine-in or takeaway. Dinner service with the full menu will begin at 5 p.m. Reservations are not required for lunch, but are suggested for dinner. 539-525-0265, ilsemetulsa.com.

Boston Deli goes Korean

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will offer its variation on a staple of Korean cuisine, galbi, or marinated short ribs, as the centerpiece of its Thursday Chef’s Special for March.

Short ribs are marinated in a mix of gochujang, sesame oil, brown sugar, ginger, sesame seeds and scallions, then grilled on the restaurant’s Hasty Bake ovens and served with a “short-boiled” egg and charred broccolini.

Accompanying this is steamed jasmine rice with ginger and scallion, an Asian slaw, a spring roll filled with house-made kimchi, ground pork seasoned with soy and ginger, and served with a sweet chili dipping sauce. Dessert is Korean “Omelet Bbang” pastries, with kiwi, strawberry, blueberry and a whipped filling.

Cost is $30 per person, and wine and beer pairings are available.

The Boston Deli Chef’s Special is available 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday in March, and reservations are strongly encouraged. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

Little Venice hosts wild game dinner

Little Venice, 201 N. Main St. in Sand Springs, will host a special dinner featuring wild game supplied by the Witkop Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps military, law enforcement and first-responder personnel transition to civilian life.

One of the foundation’s programs to conduct special guided hunting expeditions here and aboard that provide outdoor education as well as help to maintain the natural environment.

The dinner will be Thursday, March 9, and will begin at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour with cash bar, with the dinner at 6 p.m.

The menu includes appetizers of speck-wrapped pheasant skewers, baked mushrooms filled with ground venison and sliders made with nilgai (a species of antelope) with a harrisa sauce.

After a salad and ceviche course, entrees will include a filet of sole with white wine, lemon and capers over angel hair pasta with grilled asparagus; filet of elk with a charred tomato sauce, served with sweet peas and mashed potatoes; and a roasted filet of venison with forest mushrooms, broccolini and roasted potatoes. Dessert is tiramisu.

Wine pairings for each course are available.

Cost is $125 per person. Reservations are required. 918-514-0134, littlevenice.us.

Free Oreo cake at Nothing Bundt Cakes

The legendary Oreo turns 111 this year, and the bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes will celebrate by offering its guests a chance to sample a new Oreo Cookies & Cream bundt cake for free.

The first 111 customers to visit Nothing Bundt Cakes beginning at 1:11 p.m. Monday, March 6, will receive a free OREO Cookies & Cream Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cake.

The cake is a white sponge with Oreo pieces baked in, and topped with a cream cheese frosting. The flavor is also available in the chain’s other cake offerings.

Tulsa has three locations in the area: 7890 E. 106th Place; 1228 E. Hillside Drive, in Broken Arrow; and 9045 N. 121st East Ave, in Owasso. nothingbundtcakes.com.

Taziki’s celebrates 25 years

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, the Birmingham, Alabama-based chain with two Tulsa locations, will mark its 25th anniversary with a series of specials throughout the month of March, which also happens to be Greek Heritage Month.

Select menu items will be available at their original 1998 prices, each for one week only. A 6-oz. portion of traditional hummus will be $2 March 1-5, while a serving of Greek Lemon Chicken Soup will be $3.50 March 6-12.

The Greek Salad will be the special March 13-19, for $5.75, and a 6-oz. serving of Taziki dip will be $2 March 20-26. During the week of March 27-31, those who purchase a beverage will receive a free commemorative cup, while supplies last.

The two Tulsa locations for Taziki’s are 1551 E. 15th St., and 4929 E. 71st St. tazikis.com.

Featured video: