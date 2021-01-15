Dine Notes: French Hen host first wine dinner of the year

Raising Cane's launches ordering app

Raising Cane's, the national chain specializing in fried chicken tenders, has launched a new mobile app that will allow patrons to order online and skip the drive-through line that usually snakes around the entire perimeter of any given location.

Patrons can order through the app, which is available in both the Apple iTunes Store and Google Play, and receive their food faster via takeout or curbside pickup.

“We are always looking for ways to give ‘Caniacs’ the best experience possible,” said Raising Cane’s Co-CEO & COO AJ Kumaran. “Our mobile app gives our Customers an even faster way to get their hot, delicious chicken fingers, and I have no doubt they are going to love it.”

Free bagel sandwich from Einstein Bros.

In honor of National Bagel Day, which falls on Jan. 15, Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering a free bagel breakfast sandwich with purchase, when ordered through the chain's mobile app.

The promotion will be offered through Jan. 31. For more information: einsteinbros.com.

What the Ale: NEFF Brewing celebrates two years with awards