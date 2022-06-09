Dine Notes: FarmBar to reopen in July

FarmBar, which was forced to close earlier this year when a fire destroyed part of the building in which it is located, will reopen some time next month.

Linda Ford, who co-owns the restaurant with chef Lisa Becklund, said in a Facebook post Tuesday that “We are waiting a bit to be sure of our opening date, but we anticipate it being some time in the first two weeks of July.”

FarmBar received significant damage from the fire that gutted a neighboring restaurant, Burn Co. BBQ, in February.

The restaurant will begin taking reservations beginning at 11 a.m. June 18 for that prospective opening. To reserve: farmbartulsa.com.

FarmBar is the urban variant of Ford and Becklund’s Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy, a working farm in Depew that offers multi-course, locally sourced meals that have earned the restaurant national attention, including a 2022 James Beard Award nomination for the country’s best restaurant.

Ford and Becklund recently opened a third concept, Il Seme, specializing in blending Italian cooking traditions with Oklahoma regional ingredients, at 15 W. Fifth St.

However, Ford said, “The fire next to our restaurant in Tulsa has created a very different year for us than we expected. As a result, we’ve made the decision to close (Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy) for the months of July and August, but we will be back with a full slate of dinners for September through December on Friday and Saturday nights.”

Two summer traditions at Living Kitchen, the Heirloom Garlic Dinner and the Heirloom Tomato dinner, will be held at FarmBar, with the dates for those events yet to be determined.

Reservations for the September-October dinners at Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy will open 11 a.m. Aug. 6.

For Living Kitchen reservations: livingkitchenfarm.com.

Glacier teams with artist Scott Taylor

Tulsa artist Scott Taylor has designed a new line of work titled “Sweets and Happiness,” which includes a series of truffles in collaboration with Glacier Dessert Bar.

“Hearts are a big part of the imagery in my paintings, and we came up with the idea of printing hearts on white chocolate caramel truffles, which are my absolute favorite.”

In addition, both Glacier locations — in Utica Square, at 21st Street and Utica Avenue; and in the Shops at Seville, 101st Street and Yale Avenue — will feature some of Taylor’s original art works on display. The truffles will be available, and Taylor’s art will remain on display, through Sept. 1.

Taylor admitted that the idea of collaborating with a candy maker seemed a bit unusual on the surface, but he soon realized they shared a common goal.

“The message of my art is all about spreading happiness,” Taylor said. “I also like to collaborate with people and companies that are about building Tulsa up, and that’s something that’s true about Glacier. Besides, everyone knows that a little chocolate can make you happy.”

Taylor’s work can also be seen in a new solo exhibition that opens to the public 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Align Design Group, 551 S. Quaker Ave. This exhibit will be on display through July 1.

