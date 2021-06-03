Dine Notes: Boston Deli's June special gets smoky; National Doughnut Day Friday

The Coffee Bunker is the city’s only peer-run, nonprofit organization that seeks to help veterans as they work to reconnect with family and community life after service.

The Salvation Army has employed doughnuts as a way to boost the morale of U.S. military personnel since World War I, when young women were sent to the front in mobile kitchens to cook doughnuts and other baked goods for the troops. The Salvation Army continues to provide comfort with coffee and doughnuts to survivors and emergency responders at the scene of natural disasters.

Merritt’s Bakery will be offering a special Red Shield Doughnut at its Tulsa and Broken Arrow locations on Friday and will be donating 10 percent of all doughnut sales Friday to the Salvation Army. In addition, the familiar Salvation Army red kettles will be set up at each Merritt’s location for additional donations.

Shiloh’s Downtown

has limited openingThe newest location of the popular family-style restaurant Shiloh’s began serving a limited menu Tuesday, June 1, at 424 S. Main St. in downtown Tulsa.