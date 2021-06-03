Dine Notes: Boston Deli's June special gets smoky; National Doughnut Day Friday

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will offer as its Thursday special this month a menu featuring a Hasty Baked pecan-roasted pork tenderloin, dressed in a bourbon peach reduction and accompanied by smoked cheddar mashed potatoes.
This comes with a black-eyed pea succotash made with corn, zucchini, yellow squash, bell pepper, basil and chardonnay. Dessert is a citrus-scented pound cake with lemon curd, summer berries and a raspberry gastrique.
The monthly Chef’s Special is available 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday through June. Cost is $27 per person; wine and beer pairings for an additional charge are available.
For reservations: 918-492-4745; thebostondeli.com.
Salvation Army to honor vets on Doughnut Day
Friday, June 4, is National Doughnut Day, and the Tulsa Metro Area Salvation Army will celebrate the day, as well as carry on its tradition of service to military personnel, with a special event 7-9:30 a.m. Friday at the Coffee Bunker, 6365 E. 41st St.
Veterans, reservists and current military personnel are invited to enjoy coffee and a free doughnut, courtesy of Merritt’s Bakery, as well as take a tour of the facility and learn about the various services available to veterans in our community.
The Coffee Bunker is the city’s only peer-run, nonprofit organization that seeks to help veterans as they work to reconnect with family and community life after service.
The Salvation Army has employed doughnuts as a way to boost the morale of U.S. military personnel since World War I, when young women were sent to the front in mobile kitchens to cook doughnuts and other baked goods for the troops. The Salvation Army continues to provide comfort with coffee and doughnuts to survivors and emergency responders at the scene of natural disasters.
Merritt’s Bakery will be offering a special Red Shield Doughnut at its Tulsa and Broken Arrow locations on Friday and will be donating 10 percent of all doughnut sales Friday to the Salvation Army. In addition, the familiar Salvation Army red kettles will be set up at each Merritt’s location for additional donations.
For more information: salarmytulsa.org.
Shiloh’s Downtown
has limited openingThe newest location of the popular family-style restaurant Shiloh’s began serving a limited menu Tuesday, June 1, at 424 S. Main St. in downtown Tulsa.
The restaurant, which also has locations in Broken Arrow and Cleveland, occupies the space that for many years was home to Billy’s on the Square.
A limited breakfast and lunch menu will be available for the next few weeks, as the restaurant’s staff undergoes training, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. Dinner service will be phased in a later date.
