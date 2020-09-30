Dine notes: Boston Deli has new monthly special; Panera brings back Pink Ribbon Bagels

Boston Deli to feature short ribs in October
The monthly special for October at Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will feature short ribs slow-braised on the restaurant’s signature Hasty-Bake grills and topped with a roasted cherry barbecue glaze.
This will be accompanied by a smoked tomato polenta, frizzled Brussels sprouts with a mustard agave vinaigrette, and a butter lettuce and baby kale salad.
The special includes a dessert — a Montrechat bread pudding with bourbon caramel sauce.
This meal is available from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday at the restaurant. Cost is $30.
In addition to offering inside and outside dining, the Boston Deli offers curbside pick up.
For more: thebostondeli.com.
Panera to bring back Pink Ribbon Bagels
Panera Bread will be selling its Pink Ribbon Bagels throughout the month of October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with a portion of the sales being donated to national charities involved with helping those dealing with breast cancer.
Panera Bread outlets in Oklahoma will donate 25 cents from each Pink Ribbon Bagel sold to Susan G. Komen Oklahoma to support its mission and programs. Additionally, on Friday, Oct. 16, Panera Bread will donate 100% of all Pink Ribbon Bagel sales to Komen Oklahoma.
The Pink Ribbon Bagel features cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey and brown sugar.
Over the past 19 years, Panera Bread company and franchise bakery-cafes have sold more than 19 million Pink Ribbon Bagels and have raised more than $3.7 million for breast cancer charities nationwide.
The concept for the bagel promotion was the brainchild of Tulsan Sue Stees, a Panera Bread franchisee who is now a 36-year breast cancer survivor. She wanted to find a way to help other women fighting the same disease and came up with creating a bagel in the shape and color of the pink ribbon that is the symbol for breast cancer awareness.
Stees sold 27,000 bagels in her bakery-cafes the first year, and the idea was taken nationwide by Panera Bread soon after.
“Panera Bread is honored to work alongside our customers to support Komen again this October,” said Erin Barnhart, Panera Bread Community Relations Manager. “We are proud to offer the Pink Ribbon Bagel as a way to help raise both funds and awareness for the cause during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”
The Pink Ribbon Bagels are available at all six Panera Bread locations in the Tulsa area. Panera Bread offers curbside pick up and delivery. For more information: panerabead.com.
Enter to win free tacos from Tacos 4 Life
Tacos 4 Life is offering the chance to win free tacos for a year to members of its loyalty program.
Any guest who joins the restaurant’s loyalty program and checks in with the Tacos 4 Life app, or provides their name and email to a team member in-store by Wednesday, Sept. 30, will be entered to win the tacos for a year.
Winners will be announced on the restaurant’s social media platforms at a later date.
Tulsa has one Tacos 4 Life location, 10732 S. Memorial Drive.
