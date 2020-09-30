Dine notes: Boston Deli has new monthly special; Panera brings back Pink Ribbon Bagels

The Pink Ribbon Bagel features cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey and brown sugar.

Over the past 19 years, Panera Bread company and franchise bakery-cafes have sold more than 19 million Pink Ribbon Bagels and have raised more than $3.7 million for breast cancer charities nationwide.

The concept for the bagel promotion was the brainchild of Tulsan Sue Stees, a Panera Bread franchisee who is now a 36-year breast cancer survivor. She wanted to find a way to help other women fighting the same disease and came up with creating a bagel in the shape and color of the pink ribbon that is the symbol for breast cancer awareness.

Stees sold 27,000 bagels in her bakery-cafes the first year, and the idea was taken nationwide by Panera Bread soon after.

“Panera Bread is honored to work alongside our customers to support Komen again this October,” said Erin Barnhart, Panera Bread Community Relations Manager. “We are proud to offer the Pink Ribbon Bagel as a way to help raise both funds and awareness for the cause during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”