DecoDrinks, 5097 E. 51st St. across from LaFortune Park, is closing at the end of business Friday, July 31, according to a phone message from the restaurant.
DecoDrinks offers specialty coffee, organic matcha, craft boba tea, fresh-squeezed orange juice, lemonade and avocado toasts. For children, it offers chocolate milk and banana toast.
The restaurant, which opened in January 2019, will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday.
Janet’s Meats & Entrees closes
Janet’s Meats & Entrees, 4560 N. Lewis Ave., apparently has been closed for some time. It was empty on a recent drive-by.
The restaurant offered a soul food menu, including terrific fried chicken, as well as a fresh meat and seafood market.
It opened in the early spring of 2019.