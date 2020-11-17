Deadlines approaching for Thanksgiving meals

Jane’s Delicatessen

Jane’s Delicatessen will be serving a special Thanksgiving menu on the day itself, with a choice of herb-rubbed roasted turkey, smoked turkey, honey-glazed ham or seared ruby trout for the entree, plus all manner of sides and pies for dessert. Cost is $22 per person, and reservations are requested. Or one can have the full Thanksgiving feast prepared for take out, at $22 per person (minimum of four). All items may be ordered a la carte as well. Takeaway orders require at least 48 hours notice.