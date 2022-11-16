Daddy B's brings top-notch barbecue to south Tulsa

Brian Love has been known to get a little pushback from some customers when he introduces himself as Daddy B.

“I’ve had some people point to the sign,” he said, indicating his restaurant’s signature image, which features an artist’s drawing of Love’s face, “and they’ll say, ‘You don’t look nothin’ like the guy in that picture. That guy is old!”

Love laughed, then said, “And I’ll tell them, ‘No, it’s me all right. It’s just a cartoon of me, that’s all.’”

Love is the owner of Daddy B’s BBQ, which opened in Tulsa a couple of months ago. Love started out serving barbecue out of his home, then graduated to a trailer. He opened his first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Haskell in 2015, followed by a second location in Okmulgee.

Those locations remain in business, Love said, but “it was always my original goal when I started this to have a barbecue restaurant in Tulsa. My family’s originally from Denison, Texas, but we moved to Tulsa when I was a youngster, and I grew up here.”

The Tulsa Daddy B’s is located in what started out as a QuikTrip store and later was converted into a Pepper’s Grill, which closed in early 2020. Love said the location was the first one he and his wife considered when they began making serious plans to open a Tulsa restaurant.

“It needed a lot of work, because it had been sitting empty for quite a while,” he said. “But there was just something about this place that drew us back. I love restaurants that have a lot of character, and that’s what this place has.”

The dining area is done up in red, black and rustic wood (the familiar terra cotta-colored floor of a QuikTrip remains), with shiny exposed duct work. A few large screen TVs tuned to sports stations are strategically placed around the rooms; other decorations are images of some of the dishes one can choose from the menu.

That menu offers all the usual suspects one expects at a barbecue restaurant, including sliced and chopped brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, chicken, hot links, smoked sausage and bologna, which Love said is all cooked over a mix of hickory and pecan.

“I started cooking barbecue when I was 10 years old,” Love said, then he grinned. “Well, I started burning barbecue back then. But my mother was very encouraging and would tell me to keep at it.”

Love said from the start he was fascinated with every aspect of the process of making barbecue, from making up different rubs, to spend hours tending the fire, to the taste and texture of meat once it was properly cooked.

“I like doing it the old-school way — cooking low and slow over nothing but wood,” he said. “The sweetness of the pecan wood balances out the flavor of the hickory, so that you can really taste everything. I want my customers to be able to taste the meat and the smoke and the rub we use, everything in balance.”

Love said the two sauces that fill the large squeeze bottles on each table are house-made, as are all the side dishes, except for the fried okra.

As my companion is a connoisseur of fried okra, she chose that along with potato salad as the sides to accompany her order of pulled pork ($11.49). Those wishing to try a variety of meats, such as myself, order a one-meat dinner, which range from $10.49 for bologna to $13.99 for sliced beef, with additional meats added at prices ranging from $2.99 to $4.50.

We chose the sliced brisket, with bologna ($2.99) and — at the recommendation of our server, Rea — the fried catfish ($2.99 for one fillet), with the house-made potato chips and coleslaw.

The portions of meat we received were extremely generous, with my three-meat combo almost completely filling the waxed paper-lined plastic tray on which it was served. I was expecting to receive two, maybe three slices of brisket; I was served six, along with four thick quarters of smoked bologna and a substantial side of catfish.

That catfish was exemplary, so much so that I wished I had ordered a platter of it after taking the first bite. The cornmeal breading was crisp and well-seasoned, the fish itself sweet and clean-tasting.

Love said his test of good barbecue is if the meat needs no sauce to be flavorful and satisfying. That holds true of Daddy B’s catfish: It came with a small container of tartar sauce, but the fish needed no such accoutrements. That sauce did, however, serve as a pleasant dip for the chips.

The brisket slices were a bit dry, but the flavor balance was there, with just enough of a light smoke flavor to let you know it had spent a good deal of time over smoldering wood, but not so much that it obscured the taste of the beef. It was also pull-apart tender, and the exterior bark contained a slightly salty kick. The bologna was perfectly serviceable and benefited the most from Daddy B’s sauces — equal amounts of the extremely sweet mild sauce and the sharply peppery hot sauce suited this item the best.

The pulled pork also had that light smoke flavor, and my companion’s portion had a generous amount of the exterior bark mixed into it that she greatly enjoyed. She also was extremely pleased with the okra; the potato salad, which has a whipped potato texture, had a pronounced tang of vinegar from sweet pickle relish that she wasn’t sure she enjoyed, but I thought was tasty.

The menu also includes sandwiches and loaded baked potatoes. A case at the entrance contains individual servings of homemade desserts, including red velvet cake and banana pudding, but we had no room left after our meals.

When asked about the portion sizes he serves, Love said, “I believe if you take good care of your customers, they will take good care of you. We want everyone to be able to enjoy the food we serve.”