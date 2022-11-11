Copaneazi's pizza opens in downtown Tulsa.

Copaneazi's, the latest concept from Tony and Emily Galvez, owners of the Local Bison and Sandos Rockin' Deli, is now open.

The restaurant's official address is 522 S. Boston Ave., but actually is immediately west of The Local Bison, facing Sixth Street.

Copaneazi's specializes in wood-fire pizzas, most of which are vegetarian and vegan, in keeping with the Galvez's other restaurants.

The pizza choices are roughly divided into "Reds," which have a base sauce made from San Marzano tomatoes, and "Whites," where olive oil serves as the base.

Most of the pies have names designed to evoke gangster movies, such as the Fughettaboutit, which comes topped with red sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, artichokes, grilled onions, mushrooms, arugula and balsamic vinegar, and the Donnie Brasco, with olive oil, mozzarella, zucchini, ricotta and grilled lemon.

Whole pies range from $13 to $15. A "pizza flight" of any three pies is $35. All pies can be configured to accommodate vegetarian, vegan and omnivore diets. A gluten-free crust is also available.

The menu also includes appetizers such as fire-roasted cauliflower tossed with pesto, garlic bites, and artichoke cakes, as well as two salads.

The restaurant's name was coined by the Galvezes' then-two-year-old son, who employed it to describe "anything cool or chill."

Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.