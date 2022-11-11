 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Copaneazi's pizza opens in downtown Tulsa.

  • Updated
  • 0
Resturants

Copaneazi's official address is 522 S. Boston Ave., but the restaurant located on Sixth Street between Boston Avenue and Main Street.

 Tulsa World file

Copaneazi's, the latest concept from Tony and Emily Galvez, owners of the Local Bison and Sandos Rockin' Deli, is now open.

The restaurant's official address is 522 S. Boston Ave., but actually is immediately west of The Local Bison, facing Sixth Street.

Copaneazi's specializes in wood-fire pizzas, most of which are vegetarian and vegan, in keeping with the Galvez's other restaurants.

Retromania Show is Nov. 19-20 in Tulsa. In honor of one of the show's guests, “Star Trek: The Next Generation" actress Denise Crosby, Scene discusses sci-fi across generations.

The pizza choices are roughly divided into "Reds," which have a base sauce made from San Marzano tomatoes, and "Whites," where olive oil serves as the base.

Most of the pies have names designed to evoke gangster movies, such as the Fughettaboutit, which comes topped with red sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, artichokes, grilled onions, mushrooms, arugula and balsamic vinegar, and the Donnie Brasco, with olive oil, mozzarella, zucchini, ricotta and grilled lemon.

People are also reading…

Whole pies range from $13 to $15. A "pizza flight" of any three pies is $35. All pies can be configured to accommodate vegetarian, vegan and omnivore diets. A gluten-free crust is also available.

The menu also includes appetizers such as fire-roasted cauliflower tossed with pesto, garlic bites, and artichoke cakes, as well as two salads.

The restaurant's name was coined by the Galvezes' then-two-year-old son, who employed it to describe "anything cool or chill."

Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

facebook.com/Copaneazis

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Christina Aguilera documentary in the works

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert