Coney Island marks 97 years, looks to future

Coney Island Hot Weiners shop announced its opening with a full-page ad that ran in the Jan. 8, 1926, edition of the Tulsa World.

The shop officially opened for business the next day, at 311 S. Boulder Ave., right next door to the Tulsa World's offices.

While the shop has moved around the downtown area a few times since then, it has continued to serve its signature hot dogs, topped with mustard, onions, finely shredded cheese and its unique chili on steamed buns, ever since.

However, said Chris Economou, grandson of the business' founder, the restaurant which now operates at 107 N. Boulder Ave. isn't planning on doing anything extravagant to mark its 97th anniversary.

"To be honest, we're just happy we've been able to survive," Economou said. "The government money, the Payroll Protection funds, did a lot to keep us going during the Covid pandemic. And when the restrictions were lifted, we were lucky because we have a lot of space in this location, and it was easy for us to spread out seating out to accommodate the social distancing requirements.

"Fortunately, we have a lot of customers who have followed us wherever we go," he said. "It's not like it was when downtown was full of people working, but business has been pretty good."

Economou's grandfather, Christ Economou, came to the United States from Greece in 1911, and in 1919 opened his first hot dog restaurant in Pennsylvania. He and two business partners would open similar restaurant around the country, sell them and move to a new location. However, once Economou came to Tulsa, he decided to settle here after opening what was his 27th store.

Members of the Economou family have been involved with the business ever since.

"I started out as a kid," Chris Economou said, pointing to himself in one of the many black-and-white photos that adorn the walls of the restaurant. "Then I took a break of about 40 years to be a lawyer. I retired, and then Covid hit. We were having difficulty keeping staff, so I came back to work."

The menu has not changed a great deal over the course of 97 years. Economou said the most popular order is a trio of coneys topped with mustard, chili, cheese and onions, although a recent addition, the "Frito Burrito" (essentially a chili pie wrapped in a tortilla), has proven popular.

And while the current location is a new space, it does contain a good deal of Coney Island Hot Weiners history.

Economou points to the wooden chairs with their armrest tables that fill the dining area.

"Some of these chairs are at least 100 years old," he said. "The dark wood ones go back that far. They were in our first Tulsa location, and knowing my grandfather, he probably bought them used. The lighter colored chairs go back to about 1946. He got the idea to have this style of chair from seeing them in those old Automat restaurants in New York."

And Economou said he is confident that Coney Island Hot Weiners will be around for its 100th anniversary.

"A lot of things we started doing because of the pandemic we likely will continue to do, because they make sense," he said, referring to using such delivery services as DoorDash and GrubHub. "But also, it took a lot of faith to persevere through the past couple of years. We're still dealing with staffing issues, but we've managed to keep things going. So I feel pretty confident we'll get to that 100th birthday."