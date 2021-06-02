Comfort & Joy: Wildflower Cafe brings fresh attitude to classic diner fare

I assumed, at first glance, that I was looking at bacon.
This is not, by any stretch of the imagination, a bad thing. Bacon has never been an unwelcome guest at my table, but I did not remember the description of the sandwich I had ordered mentioning bacon as one of its ingredients.
And it wasn’t. Instead, it was evidence that the Wildflower Cafe, 1306 E. 11th St., takes quite seriously such things as the relatively straightforward grilled cheese sandwich.
For one, the cheese used is the cafe’s house-made pimento cheese. For another, said cheese is actually grilled, developing a deep brown crust before the sandwich is assembled on sourdough bread and the whole shebang toasted in a sandwich press.
It’s about as good a grilled cheese sandwich as can be imagined. And it could serve as a statement about the sort of food for which owner Heather Linville wants the Wildflower Cafe to be known.
“I wanted this place to have that real diner-cafe feel, with food that is simple but real, fresh and well-made,” Linville said. “We don’t have a deep fryer. We don’t have a freezer, and we don’t use a microwave. All our pastries and baked goods are made in-house — our sandwich breads are the only things we don’t make ourselves.”
Linville has had a long career in the food business. She worked at a couple of Norman landmarks, the Grape Vine restaurant and the Deli (which, in spite of its name, is a dive bar-music venue), before moving to Tulsa, where she worked at Celebrity Restaurant and Kilkenny’s.
“When I was working at the Grape Vine, I always thought that if I ever had a restaurant of my own, I wanted a place like that,” she said.
When Linville made the decision to strike out on her own, she thought she had found the perfect place for the sort of place she wanted.
“I wanted that corner,” Linville said, pointing to the northeast corner of the 11th Street and Peoria Avenue intersection. “I was sitting in that parking lot when I noticed this building was empty. I got in touch with the landlord, and he said my concept was exactly what he was looking for.
“So I just crossed the street,” she said, laughing. “It was like it was meant to be.”
The Wildflower Cafe serves breakfast and lunch only; Linville said that after too many years working in bars, she wanted to have her evenings free.
The breakfast menu includes such items as quiche (vegetarian and with meat), a breakfast burrito, oatmeal, avocado toast and five waffle preparations.
On a morning visit, we ordered the Snickerdoodle waffle ($8), which is drizzled with a cinnamon syrup. The waffle itself is light and airy (John Spiegel, who does the restaurant’s baking, also created the batter recipes for the waffles and pancakes) and the syrup was not as sweet as expected.
Those interested in breakfast basics would appreciate the Wildflower Breakfast ($13,) which comes with eggs, hash browns, one strip of bacon, a slice of grilled ham and a sausage patty. It also includes a choice of bread, and we opted for the biscuit and gravy (available as an entree for $10).
It’s easy for ham slices to get overcooked and dried out, but the serving we had still retained its juiciness. The sausage patty had an intriguing sweetness to it, and the buttermilk biscuit had a slightly crunchy exterior and fluffy interior; the gravy just needed an extra touch of black pepper.
The house-made pimento cheese can be had in the aforementioned sandwich ($12) or by itself with mixed crudites and pita chips ($8) as one of the “Dips” that are the appetizers.
The salad offerings ($10 each) include two types of chicken salad, one sweet and one savory.
“The sweet chicken salad is something I learned from my boss at the Grape Vine,” Linville said. “She gave me permission to use it. It’s sweet because it has apples and grapes, but also because she added a little Cool Whip into the dressing.”
The chicken salads can also be had as sandwiches, which are $12 each, and include one side. With the pimento cheese, we had the cole slaw, and added a cup of the Creamy Tomato soup ($5). The slaw was lightly tossed with a creamy dressing, and the soup was rich and satisfying, if a touch salty.
Other sandwich options include a Caprese salad sandwich, roast beef and Swiss, a chicken cordon bleu, and an all-vegetable offering.
Daily specials ($12 each) include meatloaf on Mondays, some variation on tacos for Tuesdays, a pasta dish on Wednesdays, falafel on Fridays and barbecued chicken on Saturdays.
For “Thankful Thursdays,” the special is a traditional Thanksgiving meal of roast turkey, dressing, potatoes and gravy, green beans and dinner roll.
The interior of the cafe is a mix of the homey, the rough-hewn and the industrial, with bright shiny ductwork in the ceiling, unfinished woods around the windows, and a hodgepodge of tables and chairs and booths that give the space a “family dining room” atmosphere.
Not surprising, as the staff is made up of family. Linville’s mother, Patti Vest, is usually on hand to greet diners, and the kitchen is overseen by husband and wife Pablo and Gabby Barrios, with help from his mother, Sandra.
That family atmosphere is also beginning to be felt by the customers as well, Linville said.
“We’ve only been open a few weeks, and already we have regulars,” she said. “I hope that means we’re a good fit for the neighborhood.”
Our favorite patios and parklets to enjoy the warmer weather
For those wanting birria (goat) in a slightly less adventurous form, El Paso Mexican Bar & Grill also offers birria-style beef tacos, stuffed with cheese and seared on the griddle. These dishes just scratch the surface of the menu.
The menu is suitably concise: eight varieties of street tacos, 10 appetizers, two desserts. For the thirsty, it lists 18 foreign and domestic beers, four signature margaritas and four signature cocktails.