Comfort & Joy: Wildflower Cafe brings fresh attitude to classic diner fare

I assumed, at first glance, that I was looking at bacon.

This is not, by any stretch of the imagination, a bad thing. Bacon has never been an unwelcome guest at my table, but I did not remember the description of the sandwich I had ordered mentioning bacon as one of its ingredients.

And it wasn’t. Instead, it was evidence that the Wildflower Cafe, 1306 E. 11th St., takes quite seriously such things as the relatively straightforward grilled cheese sandwich.

For one, the cheese used is the cafe’s house-made pimento cheese. For another, said cheese is actually grilled, developing a deep brown crust before the sandwich is assembled on sourdough bread and the whole shebang toasted in a sandwich press.

It’s about as good a grilled cheese sandwich as can be imagined. And it could serve as a statement about the sort of food for which owner Heather Linville wants the Wildflower Cafe to be known.

“I wanted this place to have that real diner-cafe feel, with food that is simple but real, fresh and well-made,” Linville said. “We don’t have a deep fryer. We don’t have a freezer, and we don’t use a microwave. All our pastries and baked goods are made in-house — our sandwich breads are the only things we don’t make ourselves.”