Coffee-spiced filet tops Boston Deli special; Duet heads south for wine dinner

The Thursday special for July at the Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will feature a coffee-spiced, bacon-wrapped filet cooked on the restaurant’s signature Hasty Bake charcoal grills. The steak will be served with seared Gulf shrimp and a smoked paprika beurre blanc.
Accompanying this will be smashed red skinned potatoes with sour cream, chives and Parmesan, along with fire-roasted, chili-dusted cauliflower and a panzanella salad with heirloom cherry tomatoes. Dessert is a key lime cheesecake with a cinnamon wafer crust.
Cost is $36 per person, and wine and beer pairing are available. To reserve a seat: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.
Duet hosts Southern Nights Wine DinnerDuet Jazz, 108 N. Detroit Ave., will host a Southern Nights Wine Dinner, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, featuring chef Tuck Curren’s take on Southern classics, paired with wines from France, Italy and California selected by Zoe Curren.
The menu begins with a peach and tomato salad with okra, radishes and benne seed dressing, followed by “Nashville Hot” fried chicken thighs with house-made pickles. The main course will be a smothered pork chop with corn bread stuffing, bacon and greens. Dessert will be a spiced lemon chess pie.
Cost is $50 per person. To reserve a seat: 918-398-7201, or email to duetjazz9@gmail.com.
Ziggi’s gets patriotic Ziggi’s Coffee, 6134 S. Memorial Dr., is offering a special Firecracker Blender, a mix of vanilla soft-serve ice cream with a layer of strawberry puree and a drizzle of blue-tinted white chocolate, topped with whipped cream and popping candy.
The caffeine-free Firecracker Blender is available in all serving sizes, and will be offered July 2-9. ziggiscoffee.com.
O, Canada!Thursday, July 1, is Canada Day, celebrating the confederation that brought together the provinces to create the country that is our neighbor to the north.
Bodhi’s Bowl, in the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Main St., will mark the event with its third annual poutine eating contest. Poutine is a signature Canadian food, consisting of fries, topped with cheese curds and brown gravy.
Ten four-person teams will be competing in boat-race style to consume as much poutine as possible.
The event begins at 5 p.m. and will include a beer tasting from Cabin Boys Brewery, drink specials at the Wel Bar, and Labatt Beer from Canada will be available. The competition will begin at 6 p.m.
