Coffee-spiced filet tops Boston Deli special; Duet heads south for wine dinner

Ziggi’s gets patriotic Ziggi’s Coffee, 6134 S. Memorial Dr., is offering a special Firecracker Blender, a mix of vanilla soft-serve ice cream with a layer of strawberry puree and a drizzle of blue-tinted white chocolate, topped with whipped cream and popping candy.

The caffeine-free Firecracker Blender is available in all serving sizes, and will be offered July 2-9. ziggiscoffee.com.

O, Canada!Thursday, July 1, is Canada Day, celebrating the confederation that brought together the provinces to create the country that is our neighbor to the north.

Bodhi’s Bowl, in the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Main St., will mark the event with its third annual poutine eating contest. Poutine is a signature Canadian food, consisting of fries, topped with cheese curds and brown gravy.

Ten four-person teams will be competing in boat-race style to consume as much poutine as possible.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and will include a beer tasting from Cabin Boys Brewery, drink specials at the Wel Bar, and Labatt Beer from Canada will be available. The competition will begin at 6 p.m.

Tulsa World Magazine summer edition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.