Cobbler Mom serves up sweet and savory comfort food

One might expect that ordering dessert first at a place called Cobbler Mom would not be out of place.
In fact, it’s actively encouraged. The menu at Cobbler Mom, which is located a couple of doors down from Lefty’s on Greenwood and the Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge, has the cobbler choices listed at the top, with the entrees and other items relegated to the bottom half of the page under the rubric “Everything Else.”
And while there is no doubt that the fruit cobblers made by chef and owner Joyce Horton are the main draw, don’t let the casual tone of that “Everything Else” title make you discount the items listed below it.
The menu is, I grant you, limited: five fruit cobblers, five entrees.
“I love to cook, and I like to cook lots of different things,” Horton said. “I probably could have a menu with 50 different things on it if I wanted to, but I also know that sometimes ‘less is best.’ I want to be sure that what I’m serving to my guests is the best quality, and I want that quality to be consistent. So I focus on just a few things to make sure the quality is always high.”
Horton has had a wide-ranging career, from working with insurance companies to being an aircraft mechanic for McDonnell Douglas before launching Cobbler Mom in 2015.
“My son was going to Virginia Tech University, and he happened to see someone selling cakes in jars,” Horton said. “He told me about it and said I should do something like that with my cobblers.”
She had such success at selling her cobblers that she started up an internet business that she still runs, sending out products around the country.
“We’ve shipped cobblers to 42 states,” Horton said.
In 2016, she opened her first Cobbler Mom restaurant on North Peoria.
“I really loved that neighborhood — it had that kind of small, country town feel to it, where you really got to know the people,” Horton said. “But I didn’t get a whole lot of foot traffic there.”
Horton was approached about moving into the Greenwood District, and decided to make the move, even though it would be to a smaller space than her first restaurant.
“I liked what people are trying to do in this area, and I wanted to be a part of that community,” she said. “It also gives me a chance to help feed some of the homeless people, to try to give back a little.”
Horton still maintains her Peoria location, although she said she uses it primarily to handle her online orders.
“And the menu is pretty much the same as before,” she said, “except I can’t do fried chicken here. The kitchen here doesn’t have a vent hood. But I still have chicken on the menu — it’s in a wrap now, so it’s a little healthier.”
“Healthy” is also a good description of just about everything Horton serves at Cobbler Mom — particularly when it comes to portions.
For example, the beans and cornbread ($10) are described as being served with a side of collard greens with smoked turkey. What one receives is a hefty serving of tender, flavorful beans in a slightly thickened broth, with an equally large helping of collard greens, and a square of dense yellow cornbread.
The amount of turkey in the greens I was served was negligible, but it wasn’t greatly missed. The greens themselves were perfectly cooked — tender yet toothsome, their natural bitterness softened by a judicious use of vinegar, which added a touch of sweetness as well as tang. The cornbread was more cake-like, with a firm texture, and real corn flavor.
Equally tasty and satisfying were the beef tips and cabbage ($12). I’ve had more than my share of badly cooked, overly sulfuric cabbage in my life. This was cabbage done right — tender, almost sweet from what was likely a quick saute that added a bit of caramelization. It also balanced out the fall-apart tender chunks of beef lightly coated in a sauce that had a pleasantly assertive bite of black pepper.
In addition to the chicken wrap ($7.50), Cobbler Mom offers a turkey burger ($10) and a turkey pastrami sandwich ($9), all of which are served with chips and a pickle.
And then there’s cobbler.
We sampled three — the Greenwood ($9), which had a mixture of blueberries, strawberries and blackberries; peach and cherry ($8 each).
The peach is, perhaps not too surprisingly, Horton’s best seller, and it’s easy to see why. Sugar and spice are sparingly used, so that one can taste the fruit, and the crust is substantial and buttery without being doughy. Those qualities were apparent in the two other flavors.
“Cobbler looks easy, but to make a really good one isn’t easy at all,” Horton said. “You need to have good fruit to begin with. And the crust has to be just right. You want it to have thick enough that it holds up, but not so thick that it gets all doughy.
“I’ve spent a lot of time getting my crust just right, and I think that’s what makes my cobblers special,” she said. “That, and love. A lot of love goes into my food.”