Cobbler Mom serves up sweet and savory comfort food

One might expect that ordering dessert first at a place called Cobbler Mom would not be out of place.

In fact, it’s actively encouraged. The menu at Cobbler Mom, which is located a couple of doors down from Lefty’s on Greenwood and the Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge, has the cobbler choices listed at the top, with the entrees and other items relegated to the bottom half of the page under the rubric “Everything Else.”

And while there is no doubt that the fruit cobblers made by chef and owner Joyce Horton are the main draw, don’t let the casual tone of that “Everything Else” title make you discount the items listed below it.

The menu is, I grant you, limited: five fruit cobblers, five entrees.

“I love to cook, and I like to cook lots of different things,” Horton said. “I probably could have a menu with 50 different things on it if I wanted to, but I also know that sometimes ‘less is best.’ I want to be sure that what I’m serving to my guests is the best quality, and I want that quality to be consistent. So I focus on just a few things to make sure the quality is always high.”