Chimera marks 10 years of keeping it natural

The terms that usually are used to describe the food that Chimera Cafe has been serving for the past decade aren’t ones with which owner Rob Stuart is completely comfortable.

“Some might call it ‘plant-based,’ which to me has always sounded a little too science fiction-like,” Stuart said. “And to call it vegan sounds a little... well, some people don’t really care for that word, either. Also, while we have a lot of vegan dishes, and can make anything we serve vegan, eggs and bacon have been staples of our menu from the start.

“I just prefer to say we’re just trying to make the most delicious food we can,” Stuart said.

Saturday will mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of Chimera Cafe, which has been serving its trademark tacos and burritos, sandwiches and salads from its prime location in the heart of the Tulsa Arts District.

The restaurant plans to mark the anniversary with an afternoon of live music, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the restaurant, 212 N. Main St., that will feature live music from bands that have a unique connection to Chimera.

Headlining the event will be the Norman-based band Lab Rys, along with DJs Mr. W and Ayve 01. Lauren “Rainbow Girl” Lunsford will also be on hand to do face-painting and other artful things.

“Our original kitchen manager, Penny Pitchlynn, is in Lab Rys, and I thought it would be great to have her back for this,” Stuart said. “Avery Mandel, who’s our general manager, is Ayve 01, and this will be his farewell show. And Mr. W is a local elementary school teacher, who comes up with some really interesting music.”

Stuart said the restaurant will also be serving special menu items throughout the event.

Chimera Cafe has undergone quite an evolution in its first decade. In 2016, the restaurant expanded its kitchen and transformed an empty space into the “Chimera Ballroom,” with a stage area, and which also provides additional seating during the restaurant’s busiest times.

The restaurant itself began as an all-day venture, but in recent years has focused primarily on its breakfast and lunch offering, closing each day at 4 p.m.

“However,” Stuart said, “we hold a lot of events in the evenings, particularly on weekends. We feature a lot of local performers, but we’re wanting to branch out and bring in regional acts. And events such as Friendsgiving and Vegan Valentine’s Days have been very popular.

“It’s always been my goal to try and touch all of the senses,” he said. “Food appeals to people’s sense of taste, sense of smell, even sense of sight and touch. The music is a way to get to that sense of sound. That’s what we’re going for — that complete sensory experience.”

Chimera Cafe was at the forefront of the vegan restaurant scene when it opened in 2012. Stuart, who follows a vegan diet, wanted to provide choices that provided all the taste and satisfaction of an omnivore diet, with innovative flavors and alternative proteins.

Stuart said Chimera also tries to source as many of its products as possible from local sources.

“I remember getting our staff together and making them barbecue tofu sandwiches,” Stuart recalled. “Once they tried them, they understood what I was trying to do, and what they could do with the concept. I’ve always encouraged our cooks to create new things, which is why our daily specials are always so different.”

A few items have remained staples of the Chimera menus, such as the Dirty Boots ($5.50) a breakfast taco made with seared avocado, roasted potatoes, black beans, pickled onions, pico de gallo and chipotle crema; and the Lily’s Special Salad ($13), with kale, red cabbage, beets and carrots in the sweet Sriracha dressing.

“We sell our breakfast items all day, but we’re also proud of our sandwiches,” Stuart said. “We make all our own sourdough bread in house, and I think it’s the best bread in town.”

We recently stopped by for an afternoon meal and took advantage of one of the daily specials, the King Kong Taco ($6), which we had with bacon, scrambled eggs, caramelized onion, roasted potatoes and crema. We paired this with a small serving of cauliflower wings ($8) and a 12-oz. cold brew coffee ($5).

Chimera roasts its own coffee (Stuart also owns Lioness Coffee Roasters and the Rattlesnake Cafe in Broken Arrow), and the cold brew was extremely smooth and lightly floral. We asked for the buffalo sauce on the “wings,” but received the other option, the spicy barbecue sauce, instead — and we were quite happy about it. The cauliflower florets were at the perfect balance point between tenderness and crunch, and the sauce topping them had a caramelized sweetness to accent the spice. These were served with a small container of ranch dressing and an array of crudites.

The King Kong Taco was not as physically imposing as the name might have indicated, but it was definitely a knife-and-fork dish, as the fillings were generous. The eggs were fluffy, the onions nearly melted away on the tongue, the bright orange crema lent a good amount of sweet heat, and the bacon was perfectly cooked.

Stuart said in the years since Chimera Cafe opened, the vegan restaurant scene in Tulsa has expanded — something that is both a blessing and a bit of a curse.

“I’m happy to see that people are embracing vegan food, or plant-based food, more and more,” he said. “And I would love to see in the next 10 years embracing the whole ‘eat local’ concept more, so that we can support the farms and producers who have helped us succeed.

“But at the same time,” Stuart said, laughing, “having more vegan-forward restaurants in town kind of cuts into our business. But we have a very loyal customer base, which has been great.”