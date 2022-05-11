Chili and Barbecue Cook-Off arrives in Muskogee

The 38th annual Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili and Barbecue Cook-Off will take place May 13 and May 14 at Hatbox Field.
Live music will be part of the event.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 4-12. For information, go to muskogeecookoff.com.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
