Chili and Barbecue Cook-Off arrives in Muskogee

Who wants chili? The 38th annual Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili and Barbecue Cook-Off will take place May 13 and May 14 at Hatbox Field. Tulsa World file

The 38th annual Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili and Barbecue Cook-Off will take place May 13 and May 14 at Hatbox Field.

Live music will be part of the event.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 4-12. For information, go to muskogeecookoff.com.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

