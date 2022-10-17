 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicken and the Wolf opens on Route 66

  • Updated
Chicken and the Wolf brings its fiery, Nashville Hot-style chicken to Route 66, with the opening of its new location at 3136 E. 11th St.

Chicken and the Wolf, the Nashville-style chicken concept from Lone Wolf Banh Mi founders Philip and Danielle Phillips, officially opened its third location Monday.

The restaurant, at 3136 E. 11th St., formerly was the first brick-and-mortar location for Lone Wolf, which the Phillips began as a food truck venture.

The first Chicken and the Wolf opened in 2018 in the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave. A second location opened earlier this year in the Center Court food plaza of the BOK Tower, One Williams Center. These locations remains in operation.

"We've been busy building out a brand new location on 11th street, across from the TU football stadium for about a year now." Philip Phillips said in a recent email to the Tulsa World. "We just launched a successful soft opening this past weekend and are ready to announce our official grand opening (Monday). We are so excited about this spot and can’t wait to show it off to Tulsa."

The new location will be serving fried chicken tenders and fried chicken sandwiches, which can be ordered with spice levels ranging from extra-mild to extra-hot (a word of warning: Chicken and the Wolf's "Medium" heat level is close to what many places would label as "Hot"), as well as salads and sides that include fries, potato salad and coleslaw. Vegan options are available.

Hours for the new location are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. chickenandthewolf.com.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

