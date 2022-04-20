Chicken and the Wolf coming to former 11th Street Lone Wolf location

The original brick-and-mortar location of Lone Wolf Banh Mi, in undergoing a transformation to become the first stand-alone site for Chicken and the Wolf.

Chicken and the Wolf is the Nashville-style hot chicken concept Lone Wolf owner Philip Phillips established in the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., where it quickly become one of the most popular eateries in this food hall. A second location will be part of the forthcoming food hall in the Bank of Oklahoma Tower in downtown.

Phillips said, "We're shooting for an opening date of July 1, but with all the disruptions of the pandemic, it's a very fluid situation."

The facade of the building, which is being done up in bright red, also features the first display of a new rebranding effort for Chicken and the Wolf. Phillips said the company is also working to refine the Chicken and the Wolf menu, which features fried chicken sandwiches, tenders and wings that can be augmented with sauces and seasonings ranging from extra-mild to extra-hot.

For more information, go to chickenandthewolf.com.

Chick’nCone opens in Jenks

Chick’nCone, the fast-craft restaurant chain that adapted the soul food staple chicken and waffles into a portable configuration, will officially open its first Oklahoma location April 23.

The shop is at 807 E. A St., in the shopping center just west of the 96th Street bridge. Owners are Kristopher and Stephanie McClanahan.

Chick'nCone was founded by Jonathan Almanzar and Josh Lanierin 2014 in Lehigh, Pennsylvania, as a food truck, serving boneless pieces of fried chicken in freshly made waffle cones. Diners can have the chicken pieces tossed in one of six sauces, including ranch, barbecue, peri-peri and cinnamon-maple syrup.

The chain also offers a chicken tender sandwich, as well as sides that include Cajun-seasoned fries and corn, and shakes topped with crumbled waffle cone pieces.

The company currently has about 35 locations, including franchises in Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

“We are thrilled to bring this new and exciting concept to the local Jenks community,” said Kristopher McClanahan in a statement. “Jenks is a popular area, and with our new restaurant located next to the Riverwalk and Oklahoma Aquarium, we can’t wait to turn it into a local favorite.”

Hours for the Jenks Chick'nCone are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 918-528-5280, chickncone.com.

Picnic with Bonefish

Of course there is a National Picnic Day, which happens to be Saturday, April 23, and for those who might want to celebrate with seafood, Bonefish Grill at 4651 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow is offering a number of family bundles that one can pick up and take to one's favorite picnic spot.

All Family Bundles can feed up to five, and come with salad, cookies and bread. Bundles include:

• Signature Bang Bang Shrimp served with warm flour tortillas, shredded romaine, tomatoes and lime sour cream. ($44.90)

• Lily’s Chicken, grilled and topped with goat cheese, artichoke hearts, sautéed spinach and finished with a lemon basil butter sauce. ($44.90)

• Grilled Salmon, with choice of signature sauce. ($54.90)

• Mahi and Shrimp, with choice of signature sauce. ($59.90)

For more information, go to 918-252-3474, bonefishgrill.com.

