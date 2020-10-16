Cherry Street Kitchen to move downtown

Cherry Street Kitchen will move from its current location to downtown in early 2021.

The restaurant’s Facebook page showed images of the space the restaurant will occupy at 111 W. Fifth St.

“Who knew that you could grow a business during a pandemic,” the post reads. “But, it’s true. We are MOVING Cherry Street Kitchen to my dream space in beautiful downtown Tulsa!”

The post continues, “We will continue to operate in our current space through the end of the year, so be sure to check our social media for daily specials and for upcoming holiday menus.”

Jen Lindsay and Beth Bias opened Cherry Street Kitchen, 1441 S. Quaker Ave., in 2017, specializing in breakfast and lunch dishes, as well as a variety of pastries and baked goods. The Tulsa World chose it as one of the top 10 new restaurants for that year.

