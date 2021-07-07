Cherry on top: Cherry Street Kitchen finds new, tasty home downtown

That order included the Roast Beef Melt ($11) with a house salad for the side, and Fred’s Fried Chicken Sandwich ($13), which we ordered with the house-made potato chips. We added one of the sausage rolls ($5), puff pastry wrapped around a segment of bratwurst and topped with everything bagel seasoning.

The melt melded together a generous portion of sliced roast beef, grilled onions and mushrooms, Swiss cheese and horseradish mayonnaise between slices of marbled rye into a tasty whole. The salad, a mix of greens, tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers, was topped in half a hard-boiled egg and a couple of enormous croutons made from the marbled rye. We added the house vinaigrette as a dressing.

The Fred’s Fried Chicken Sandwich was the only disappointing item we tried. The coating on the chicken was extremely dark, but while it did not taste burned, it really didn’t taste of anything. Perhaps we caught Fred on an off-day. The chips, on the other hand, were very good.

Lindsay said one of the changes she’s made to the menu is putting items that once were daily specials, like Fred’s chicken sandwich, permanently on the main menu. She’s also added some new items, such as the Double Wide, a sandwich of pimento cheese, bacon and fried green tomatoes, to such favorites as the CSK Chicken Salad, the Avocado Toast and the Boo-Yah Burger.