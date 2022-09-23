Chefs with ties to Tulsa to appear in 'Chefs vs. Wild'

Two chefs with Tulsa connections are among the contestants of a new cooking competition show, “Chefs vs. Wild,” which will debut Monday, Sept. 26, on the Hulu streaming service.

The concept for the show is to have two chefs be taken by helicopter into the wilderness of British Columbia, Canada, where they meet up with an outdoors expert or survivalist to begin foraging through the region for the wild ingredients needed to create a gourmet meal. The chefs will then be taken to a “wilderness kitchen” to prepare their dishes and have them judged by host Kiran Jethwa, an award-winning chef and restaurateur, and wild foods expert Valerie Segrest.

Chef Nico Albert, a self-taught chef of Cherokee and Acadian heritage whose career has included stints at Duet and MixCo., and who now runs Burning Cedar Indigenous Foods, is featured in one of the episodes debuting Sept. 26, titled “Oh Matsutake, Where Are You?” Her competitor is James Beard Award-winning chef Alan Bergo.

Katie Coss, an Oklahoma native who served as executive chef for Sean Brock’s Husk in Nashville, will compete against chef Hanif Sadr in the episode “Fishing for Rabbit,” which will debut Oct. 10.