When Tiffany Taylor was helping develop the menu for Freya: Nordic Kitchen, the last restaurant where she served as executive chef, she had to be convinced to include a steak among the offerings.

“I really didn’t think it was appropriate for what we were doing there,” Taylor recalled. “But Tulsa is a town that loves its steak, so I ended up having one steak on the menu.”

Taylor laughed, then said, “And just look where I am now.”

Taylor was sitting at one of the white-clothed tables in the dining area of The Hemingway, the restaurant she now serves as executive chef.

“It feels a little like I’ve gone over to the dark side,” she said. “Freya was all this blond wood and white walls and bright light. I go from that to here, where it’s all dark woods, low lighting, underground. But I love it.”

Under Taylor’s guidance, Freya: Nordic Kitchen, a concept of Justin Thompson Restaurants based around the cuisines of Scandinavia, was named the Best New Restaurant of 2022 by the Tulsa World.

It was the only establishment reviewed that year to earn five-star ratings for its food, service and ambience. The Hemingway, coincidentally, was the close runner-up for Best New Restaurant last year.

The Hemingway is a concept of Watershed Hospitality, whose other restaurants include Kilkenny’s Irish Pub, Nola’s Creole and Cocktails and Alley Cat Ranch.

Taylor officially took over as executive chef in January of this year after spending a couple of months working with the former chef du cuisine Carla Cousins to get to know the restaurant, her colleagues and the clientele.

And she is readying her first major changes to The Hemingway’s menu, which will be available in early May.

“We’re going to be offering about 10 brand new items, and we will be making changes to about five other dishes,” Taylor said.

Among the new dishes is what will likely be billed as “Fancy Fish Fingers,” but are in fact a twist on crab cakes, served with a remoulade sauce.

“When I first met with Brett (Rehorn, owner of Watershed Hospitality) and the others about this job, I asked what their vision of the menu was,” Taylor said. “One of the things they said was they liked the juxtaposition of ‘high-brow’ and ‘low-brow,’ and I knew that was something I could latch onto.

“The Fancy Fish Fingers are an example of that,” she said. “Brett said something about wanting crab cakes on the menu, and I thought this would be a nice way to play off that. There is a little whimsy to just about everything we do. We like to take things that are super familiar, then turn them on a 45-degree angle.”

The new menu will also feature a steak tartare topped with an egg yolk and accompanied by a black garlic aioli, horseradish cream and house-made potato chips; a 14-oz. strip steak served with a creamy chimichurri; and a citrus tart with a blood-orange gel and mojito meringue.

Taylor said the new menu will also include more non-steak items, including a revamped salmon preparation and a second fish entree.

“Yes, this is an upscale place with the word ‘steakhouse’ in the name, but we don’t want it to be a place people only go for special occasions,” Taylor said. “I have friends who will go to a chain steakhouse once a week, but may come here only for a birthday or anniversary. We want to change that attitude.”

Taylor is a graduate of the culinary program at Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology; one of her first jobs after graduation was at Southern Hills Country Club. She later worked for Justin Thompson at his flagship restaurant, Juniper, then spent some time at Torero Bar & Kitchen, and worked for a while in Las Vegas.

In 2017, Taylor began working for “Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond, as the on-site caterer for the production crew for Drummond’s TV program, working there full-time for two years when the birth of Taylor’s child required her to cut back her work schedule.

When the crew filming “Killers of the Flower Moon” arrived in Osage County, Taylor got the job to be the private chef for director Martin Scorsese.

She also operated her own catering business, Counter Culture Gourmet, but “because I had not worked a great deal for restaurant groups, a lot of people had no idea who I was, or what I could do. That was what led me to approach Justin about a job, and it just so happened that Freya was in the works.”

Taylor spent months immersing herself in the cuisines of Sweden, Norway and Denmark, whose culinary traditions were unknown to her, to help create the Freya menu. But the grind of 16-hour days quickly took its toll on Taylor, physically and emotionally.

“There is a lot of talk in the restaurant business about caring for people’s mental wellness and finding a good work-life balance,” she said. “But this industry is very slow about making changes. I figured that, over the course of one three-week period, I had been able to spend five hours with my child. If I was going to devote 80 to 100 hours a week to something in my life, I’d want it to be to my family. But I also need to provide for that family, so I started looking around.”

One of the reasons why the job at The Hemingway appealed to her was that it served dinner only and is open six days a week. “It’s really great that you don’t have to worry about lunch service,” Taylor said. “Or the dreaded ‘B’ word (brunch).”

Still, there was a bit of a learning curve. Taylor recalled that when she first looked through the kitchen, “there were only about six different spices in the dry goods area, and I thought, ‘What am I going to do here?’ because I love experimenting with different spices and flavor combinations.

“We were wanting to offer a different chicken entree, and I came up with the quail dish that was a little over the top,” Taylor said. “I remember bringing it out and realizing that this dish just wasn’t right for this space.

“Fortunately, we’re thinking about hosting wine dinners, and that will be a chance for us to get a little wild and do some unusual things,” she said.

Taylor also has another goal she hopes to achieve for The Hemingway.

“I did say, when I was interviewing here, that the food at Freya got five stars (from the Tulsa World), while The Hemingway got four and a half stars,” she said. “So I’m thinking you (the Tulsa World) should try us again, so we can earn that extra half-star.”