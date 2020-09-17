Chef Scott VanTuyl returns to fine-dining roots at Prossimo Ristorante

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott VanTuyl recently showed up at his new job as executive chef at Prossimo Ristorante loaded down with boxes of pheasant, Wagyu beef and octopus.

“My arms were so full I couldn’t open the door to get in,” he said. “I thought to myself, ‘This is fun. I really like being back on this side of the industry.’”

Prossimo operates as the fine-dining destination under the Andolini’s umbrella, which includes Andolini’s Pizzeria, Andolini’s Sliced and STG Gelateria. It sits next to the Andolini’s Pizzeria and across the street from the Gelateria on Cherry Street.

VanTuyl, whose background includes fine dining, teaching, a food truck, catering and a spot in Mother Road Market, began his new job in early June.

He said he had met Jim and Mike Bausch at Mother Road Market, where the brothers operated Andolini’s Sliced and Metropolis Regional Street Food and VanTuyl was a partner in Nice Guys Shrimp Shack, a spinoff of Mr. Nice Guys food truck.

“It seems like Jim and I were always in the same meetings together, and I liked his values and his savvy notion about how to do things,” VanTuyl said. “My ideas aligned with his pretty well.