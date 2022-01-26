Charcuteray opens storefront offering cheeseboards and more

By James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World
Charcuteray, which owner Shiraya Proffitt began two years ago, has officially opened it new brick-and-mortar location at 1207 S. Lewis Ave.
Proffitt began Charcuteray, which specializes in artfully designed cheese-and-cured-meat creations, as a way to share her passion for good food and hospitality. What started as a "side hustle" soon became a full-time business.
In addition to prepared cheeseboards, Charcuteray also offers special workshops, such as its upcoming Floral Arranging and Charcuterie Workshop on Feb. 12, held in conjunction with the local floral design firm Anthousai. For more information, go to charcuteray.com.
Restaurant spotlight: Chippers Southern Fusion & Seafood
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!