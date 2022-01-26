 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charcuteray opens storefront offering cheeseboards and more
0 Comments

Charcuteray opens storefront offering cheeseboards and more

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New Places (copy)

Charcuteray at 1207 South Lewis Ave. Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.

 Mike Simons Tulsa World

Charcuteray, which owner Shiraya Proffitt began two years ago, has officially opened it new brick-and-mortar location at 1207 S. Lewis Ave.

Proffitt began Charcuteray, which specializes in artfully designed cheese-and-cured-meat creations, as a way to share her passion for good food and hospitality. What started as a "side hustle" soon became a full-time business.

In addition to prepared cheeseboards, Charcuteray also offers special workshops, such as its upcoming Floral Arranging and Charcuterie Workshop on Feb. 12, held in conjunction with the local floral design firm Anthousai. For more information, go to charcuteray.com.

Restaurant spotlight: Chippers Southern Fusion & Seafood

General Manager, Ken Johnson of Chippers Southern Fusion & Seafood shares his three favorite menu items.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

John Legend launching skincare line

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert