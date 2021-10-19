Celebrity Restaurant to reopen for holidays; Alpha Grill, Howdy Burger expand

In a statement at the time, the 3 Sirens group stated, “We have found ourselves unable to staff this particular restaurant....So for now, for the summer season at least, and until we can see a growth in the work force of this particular industry, we will be closing the doors after this weekend, hoping to reopen in the fall for the holiday season when we so enjoy seeing you.”

The Celebrity Restaurant’s Facebook page lists the restaurant as “Permanently Closed.”

Alpha Grill to open second site

Alpha Grill is working to open a new location by early 2022 at 6670 S. Lewis Ave. The site was formerly occupied by Helen of Troy, then Tandoori Guys Express.

“We’d like to be able to open before the end of this year,” said Quinta Willis, who owns Alpha Grill with her husband, Frank. “But it’s more likely to be the start of next year before that happens.”

Alpha Grill specializes in what Frank Willis calls “barbecue with a twist,” often combining Mexican, Cajun and Caribbean foods and flavors with traditional Oklahoma barbecue.