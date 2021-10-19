Celebrity Restaurant to reopen for holidays; Alpha Grill, Howdy Burger expand

Celebrity Restaurant plans to reopen Nov. 2 for what it terms as “one last holiday season,” according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The restaurant, 3107 S. Yale Ave., will be open for dinner only, 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Dec. 31.
“The decor will be up,” the post states, “and yes, (pianist) Mark Bryan will be back on the weekends.”
The restaurant is currently taking reservations, which can be made by calling 918-743-1800, or emailing janet@3sirensgroup.com.
The 3 Sirens Restaurant Group, whose properties include the Bramble restaurants at 1302 E. Sixth St. and 400 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks, as well as Bird & Bottle, 3324 E. 31st St., purchased the Celebrity Restaurant (formerly the Celebrity Club) in August 2019.
The restaurant was founded in 1963 as a private club (in order to circumvent the state’s restrictive liquor laws) by Mike Samara, who ran it until his death in 2018. It became famous for its lush decor, its lavish holiday decorations and dishes ranging from classic steakhouse offerings to fried chicken to Caesar salad made tableside.
In July of this year, the 3 Sirens group shuttered the Celebrity Restaurant, citing difficulties in staffing.
In a statement at the time, the 3 Sirens group stated, “We have found ourselves unable to staff this particular restaurant....So for now, for the summer season at least, and until we can see a growth in the work force of this particular industry, we will be closing the doors after this weekend, hoping to reopen in the fall for the holiday season when we so enjoy seeing you.”
The Celebrity Restaurant’s Facebook page lists the restaurant as “Permanently Closed.”
Alpha Grill to open second site
Alpha Grill is working to open a new location by early 2022 at 6670 S. Lewis Ave. The site was formerly occupied by Helen of Troy, then Tandoori Guys Express.
“We’d like to be able to open before the end of this year,” said Quinta Willis, who owns Alpha Grill with her husband, Frank. “But it’s more likely to be the start of next year before that happens.”
Alpha Grill specializes in what Frank Willis calls “barbecue with a twist,” often combining Mexican, Cajun and Caribbean foods and flavors with traditional Oklahoma barbecue.
The Willis family started Alpha Grill as a food truck, located near 31st Street and Sheridan Road, in 2016. In March 2020, they opened a shop in Mall 31, 5970 E. 31st St. Quinta Willis said the Mall 31 site will continue to operate after the new shop opens.
The Tulsa World’s review gave the restaurant four stars, singling out for special praise the smoked ribs and specialty sandwiches such as the Omega, described as “an impressive — and impressively messy — construction of smoked bologna, hot links and pulled pork topped with coleslaw and a choice of sauce.”
Howdy Burger opens on 11th
Howdy Burger has gone from the Mother Road Market to the Mother Road itself, opening a second location at 1516 E. 11th St. The location, which for many years housed a Lot-A-Burger shop, is on a stretch of Route 66 in what has become known as the Tulsa Market District.
Howdy Burger, a McNellie’s Group brand, first opened in September 2019 at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., serving a limited menu inspired by the sort of diner-style burgers that could be found at eateries all along the Mother Road.
The new location will feature the Howdy burger and fries, plus an expanded menu that includes chicken nuggets, regular and spicy fried chicken sandwiches, a portabella mushroom sandwich, homestead salad and milkshakes. The full menu is available at howdyburger.com.
“We love what’s happening in the Tulsa Market District with so many diverse, independent businesses popping up. It’s a great ecosystem to be a part of,” said Jim O’Connor, Chief Operating Officer of McNellie’s Group. “We’re also grateful for the opportunity to test our concept at Mother Road Market, which afforded us the ability to try a new brand without the risks of opening a brick-and-mortar location.”
