Celebrate National Margarita Day with specials at Chuy's, Torchy's

Bottles are $9.95 each at Andolini's restaurants.

In addition, one of the two house beers Marshall Brewing of Tulsa created for Andolini's, the Roman Birra Strada, is now available six-packs at Andolini's.

Craft brewers launch website

The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma has started a new website to provide helpful tools and resources for members of the association, craft beer fans and those looking to explore the state’s craft beer scene.

“Having the tools necessary to reach craft beer fans but also a way to manage our membership is critical as we continue to grow the craft beer community in Oklahoma” said Tabbi Burwell, Executive Director for the Craft Brewers Association. “This website will help us advocate for the state’s brewers while continuing to drive efforts to support our breweries, events and legislative issues.”

Currently, the association’s membership boasts nearly 55 breweries and allied trade members. Starting this month, craft beer fans will be able to join the association as an Enthusiast Member and receive several perks including discounts to breweries, early event registration, emails and more.