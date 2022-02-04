Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at Rose Rock BA

Rose Rock Microcreamery will celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with special offerings 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 5, at its Broken Arrow location, 115. N. Main St. in the Rose District.
The shop will offer a special Pancake Sundae ($6) along with its regular menu. Pancake Sundaes can be made with any of the shop’s available flavors topped with whipped cream, caramel and/or chocolate sauce, and a cherry.
A number of door prizes will be presented, including $20 gift cards, an ice cream-making class for two, and more.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
James D. Watts Jr.
Scene Writer
I write primarily about the visual, performing and literary arts. Phone: 918-581-8478
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.