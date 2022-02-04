 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at Rose Rock BA
Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at Rose Rock BA

Rose Rock (copy)

Rose Rock Microcreamery will celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Feb. 5. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 STEPHEN PINGRY

Tulsa World Scene staff also talk nachos

Rose Rock Microcreamery will celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with special offerings 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 5, at its Broken Arrow location, 115. N. Main St. in the Rose District.

The shop will offer a special Pancake Sundae ($6) along with its regular menu. Pancake Sundaes can be made with any of the shop’s available flavors topped with whipped cream, caramel and/or chocolate sauce, and a cherry.

A number of door prizes will be presented, including $20 gift cards, an ice cream-making class for two, and more.

roserockmicrocreamery.com.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

