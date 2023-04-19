Casa Bonita, the Mexican-themed restaurant that many know only as a punch line in the animated TV series "South Park" but was a Tulsa dining destination for several decades, is reopening its Denver-area location.

The restaurant's website, casabonitadenver.com, states that it will open for business in May of this year and is currently hiring staff.

Dana Rodriguez, a James Beard Award nominee who owns two Mexican restaurants in the Denver area, as well as the Latin-American fusion Work & Class, will be the executive chef of the new Casa Bonita, located at 6715 W. Colfax Ave., in Lakewood, Colorado.

According to a story on the lifestyle website The Manual, "South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who purchased the restaurant when it declared bankruptcy in 2021, have invested a reported $12 million in renovating the restaurant.

The Denver-area Casa Bonita opened to the public in 1974 — three years after the Tulsa Casa Bonita began serving is all-you-can-eat "Deluxe Dinners" and sopapillas in the large pink building at the corner of 21st Street and Sheridan Road.

The restaurant was known for its "Mexican Village at Night" atmosphere, with dining area that featured waterfalls, or were designed to resemble caves, street cafes, and the like.

Tulsa's Casa Bonita closed first closed in 2005, but new owners reopened it in 2008. The restaurant closed for good in 2011.