Canebrake resort and restaurant back in business

After a six-year shutdown, the Canebrake resort near Wagoner officially reopened Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The resort, spread over 64 acres near Lake Fort Gibson a couple of miles southeast of Wagoner, is now taking reservations for everything from yoga classes to spa treatments to meals in its restaurant, which is now overseen by executive chef Bryan Sadler, whose career includes owning and operating Southern Tastes Barbecue & Catering in Temple City, California.

The resort began conducting yoga classes earlier this summer and is now offering spa treatments including deep-tissue and reflexology massages, and steam treatments that aid in stress relief and detoxification.

The Canebrake also has a 16-room hotel for guests who wish to make a full day of their time at the resort. Room prices range from $169 to $269 per night for one person; additional guests are an additional $25 per person.

The menu for the opening included appetizers such as Baja shrimp tacos, chicken "pops" with a mango-jalapeño dipping sauce, and brisket nachos; Caesar, wedge and blueberry-peach salads; and entrees that included four steaks, including the chicken-fried version; salmon, halibut, chicken and pork dishes; and a burger made from 100 percent Wagyu beef.

All entrees come with a choice of that day's soup or a salad, and two side dishes. Those choices are baked, mashed or French fried potatoes, green beans, sauteed vegetable medley or sweet corn souffle.

A stir-fry is the sole vegetarian option. Dessert choices are key lime pie, creme brûlée, strawberry shortcake and chocolate decadence cake with ice cream.

At present, the Canebrake restaurant is only serving dinner.

The Canebrake opened in 2007, on land that had belonged to the family of owners Sam and Lisa Bracken for years; before being turned into a wellness resort, the area was known as the Neosho River Ranch.

Sam Bracken was the Canebrake's head chef, crafting menus of usually locally sourced proteins and produce, while his wife Lisa oversaw the resort's yoga and spa facilities.

In January 2016, the Brackens announced they were forced to close the Canebrake when a financing deal fell through.

Earlier this year, new owners Doug Jackson and Web Brown announced the resort would be reopening in the summer of 2022.

In an email to the Tulsa World at the time of the announcement, Jackson stated that the facility has been maintained in very good condition, with only minor changes needed to bring aspects up to contemporary building and safety codes.

“‘Don’t fix it if it ain’t broke’ couldn’t apply more in this case," Jackson stated. "We’ve just got to be careful not to break anything while expanding the amenities. Sam and Lisa have been tremendously helpful and remain an invaluable resource to us and we hope to keep them involved to the maximum extent they are willing.”

Reservations are required for all services offered, including dinner. Currently, reservations are handled by phone only. 918-400-1120, canebrake.net.

