Calaveras Mexican Grill reopens

Calaveras Mexican Grill, which has been a mainstay of the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood since opening in 2014, has reopened its brick-and-mortar restaurant at 2326 E. Admiral Blvd.

Owners David and Angelica Molina closed the restaurant in the spring of 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and focused on their food truck, which up to that time had been used mostly for catering events.

This approach helped to broaden the restaurant’s potential audience, the restaurant’s assistant manager, David Molina Jr., said in a 2021 interview with the Tulsa World.

“We have gone to different parts of Tulsa and Owasso, Broken Arrow, Bixby and Jenks. Luckily, we were able to expand our reach,” Molina said.

Molina also said the pandemic “sort of changed our mindset (about) the menu. It was quite large and has always been a topic of concern for us, so we’re going to do a whole revamp from the old menu — keeping a lot of favorites and introducing some new dishes.”

The new menu includes a number of specialties long-time fans will remember, such as the molcajete, a stone bowl filled with chicken, steak, chorizo and shrimp; and the pozole verde, a soup made with green chiles, hominy and pork.

The menu also includes a variety of tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and tortas.

Hours for the restaurant are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, and 8:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday. calaverasmexicangrill.com.

MixCo. closes

MixCo., 302 S. Cheyenne Ave., which specialized in craft cocktails and gourmet foods, has closed.

One of the business partners involved with the bar and restaurant said that the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic was the primary reason for the decision to close, stating that sales had dropped more than 60 percent, an “untenable” amount.

The venue’s lease was about to come for renewal, and that, along with the fact that the city’s “arena district” around the BOK Center has been slower to develop than other downtown areas, contributed to the decision to close the space.

Jared Jordan and Ryan Stack opened MixCo. in the basement of the MidCo building in 2014. The space was modeled after a Prohibition-style speakeasy and emphasized hand-crafted cocktails. The restaurant began offering dinner service in 2016, under the direction of then-chef Nico Albert. The food earned MixCo. a 4½-star review from the Tulsa World.

The Justin Thompson Restaurant Group, which owns Juniper, Prhyme Steakhouse, Freya Nordic Kitchen and Farrell Family Bread, took over MixCo. in 2017.

Boston Deli October special features apples

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will have as its Thursday dinner special for October a meal centered on one of autumn’s favorite fruits: the apple.

The entree is a twin-bone pork chop roasted over applewood on the restaurant’s signature Hasty Bake charcoal ovens and served with an apple cider reduction, an apple-onion chutney and fried kale chips.

Accompanying dishes are a roasted cauliflower “steak,” seasoned with olive oil, garlic, paprika and Parmesan cheese; and an arugula salad with shaved Brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, Honeycrisp apple, candied pecans and an apple cider vinaigrette.

Dessert will be a slice of house-made apple pie, with sharp cheddar crumble topping, and flavored with cinnamon and cardamom.

The special is available 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday during October. Cost is $29 per person, and wine and beer pairings are available. Reservations are highly recommended. To reserve a table: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

Oren offers new Sunday menu

Oren, located within the Center 1 at 3509 S. Peoria Ave., has announced the menu for its Sunday Suppers for October.

The menu, available each Sunday in October, includes pulled pork served with brioche dinner rolls and lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onions; a white cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with panko bread crumbs; coleslaw; a watermelon salad with feta, pistachios, mint and onion in a jalapeño-agave vinaigrette; and apple crisp served with vanilla ice cream.

Cost is $35 per person. To reserve a seating: 918-764-9699, orenrestaurant.com.

You want fries with that?

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, McDonald’s Mobile Snack truck will be in Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 8, for the FC Tulsa Vamos Tulsa Hispanic Heritage Festival. The Snack Truck will be parked outside ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave., beginning at 5 p.m. to serve free samples of its fries, chicken nuggets and frozen Coke products.

Fans may claim their free samples while supplies last by downloading the MyMcDonald’s Rewards app and visiting the McDonald’s Snack Truck when they enter the festival.

