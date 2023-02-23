During the time that chef James Shrader oversaw Kitchen 27, the five-star restaurant on the lower level of the Philbrook Museum of Art, the museum has had a tradition that during temperate times, every Friday night was Burger Night at the museum.

The museum chose to shutter Kitchen 27 at the end of last year, but that doesn’t mean Philbrook will not have a special treat for those who wish to start their weekend at the museum.

Antoinette Baking Co. has opened Cafe Antoinette at Philbrook, in conjunction with the museum’s current exhibit, “Rembrandt to Monet: 500 Years of European Painting from the Joslyn Museum,” which opened to the public Wednesday.

The bakery has its own weekend tradition of Pie Night, offering slices of its unique pies Friday and Saturday night at its Tulsa Arts District location, 207 N. Main St.

That tradition will continue at its Philbrook location, 2727 S. Rockford Road, with the first Philbrook Pie Night taking place 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

Cafe Antoinette is located in the main lobby of the museum, just across from the main entrance to the “Rembrandt to Monet” exhibit.

“It will be like our regular pie night, with different flavors available each time,” Antoinette co-owner Molly Martin said.

Martin said having this pop-up space in Philbrook is a way to introduce new customers to what Antoinette has to offer, as well as an opportunity to experiment a bit.

“We will have a lot of things that have been very popular over the years,” she said. “And because of the exhibit (which features a number of French artists), we’ll be doing some very French pastries and the like.”

Cafe Antoinette will be open during museum hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (to 9 p.m. on Friday), serving hot and cold beverages, including a new creation called the Almond Arnold Palmer; as well as sandwiches, salads and snacks both sweet and salty, like the brown-butter Rice Krispies treats, caramel-cheddar popcorn or their signature macarons.

“We’ll also have a number of gluten-free and vegan options,” Martin said.

The Cafe Antoinette at Philbrook will remain up through the run of “Rembrandt to Monet,” which closes May 28. Philbrook President and CEO Scott Stulen said the museum is considering long-range options for how it may want to use the kitchen space but that it is likely Philbrook will explore other pop-up concepts from local restaurants in the future.

The restaurant was part of the 75,000-square-foot addition to the original Villa Philbrook, which opened to the public in the fall of 1990. Jody Walls, Tulsa’s first female chef whose restaurants included Josephine’s and The Ramekin, served as culinary consultant when the restaurant, called La Villa, opened.

Shrader took over the space in March 2018, renaming it Kitchen 27. It earned five stars for food, service and atmosphere, and ranked No. 3 in that year’s list of best new restaurants.

Freddy’s honors founder with shake deal

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is honoring its late co-founder, namesake and decorated World War II veteran Freddy Simon, with a special offer on the anniversary of his birthday, Feb. 24.

Guests who visit Freddy’s and purchase any size Birthday Cake Shake will receive another one to share. The shake is made with vanilla frozen custard blended with confetti cake pieces, cupcake syrup and rainbow sprinkles, then garnished with a piece of cotton candy on top.

This special offer will be available only on Friday at Freddy’s locations nationwide. Shakes can be ordered and shared via in-restaurant dining and drive-through. Pickup and delivery orders through Freddy’s mobile app and at freddys.com must use the code ‘FREDDYSBDAY’ during checkout to redeem the offer. Limit one free Birthday Cake Shake of equal or lesser value per order.

Prossimo offers week-long brunch

Prossimo Ristorante, 1550 E. 15th St., is now offering brunch seven days a week. Brunch hours are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The menu features several specialty cocktails including a Creamsicle Mimosa, as well as tableside mozzarella, polenta and meatballs, lemon-zested pancakes, scrambled eggs with roast bone marrow, hundred-layer lasagna, French toast panini and wild mushroom risotto, among other dishes.

Reservations are recommended. 918-271-5096, prossimoristorante.com.

Dalesandro’s hosts Kids Cooking Camp

Dalesandro’s Italian Cuisine, 1742 S. Boston Ave., will host its Kids Cooking Camp for young chefs ages 5 to 12. The camp takes place March 14-16, and participants will receive their own apron, lunch each day of the camp, and a take-home dessert on the final day.

The top camper will get to treat his or her family to dinner at the restaurant on March 16 and be introduced as ”Dalesandro’s top young chef.”

Cost is $150 per person. To register: dalesandros.com/cooking-camp

Tacos 4 Life offers fish tacos

Tacos 4 Life is offering for a limited time only a new Baja Fish Taco, which features a fried white fish filet in a flour tortilla topped with roasted poblano salsa, chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo, for $5.39.

As is the case with all food purchases at Tacos 4 Life, buying a Baja Fish Taco will prompt the restaurant to donate to Feed My Starving Children, a nonprofit organization working to end hunger throughout the world.

Tacos 4 Life has two area locations: 10732 S. Memorial Drive, and 945 E. Kenosha St., in Broken Arrow. tacos4life.

Metro Diner serving po’ boys

Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., is offering po’ boy sandwiches, with a choice of fried chicken or shrimp, topped with lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch dressing on a hoagie roll. Sandwiches are served with a side of fries.

The sandwiches will be available through April 9. metrodiner.com.