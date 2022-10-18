Cabin Boys to open brewpub downtown

Tom Gilbert Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

New life is coming to the building that once housed the Universal Ford showroom and Prairie Brewpub at 223 N. Main St. The Cabin Boys Brewpub has a planned opening in March or April of 2023.

The building still has the original floors and will soon have a new brewhouse to go with an updated interior.

Cabin Boys is celebrating its fifth year of existence this year. Their main production facility and taproom is located at 1717 E. Seventh St. They are also opening a new satellite taproom in Claremore at 512 W. Will Rogers Blvd. near Route 66 in downtown Claremore.

Cabin Boys Brewpub managers plan on being open for lunch and dinner.

"We will have a full kitchen at our downtown brewpub as well as board games, plenty of places to sit and obviously lots of beer to drink. We'll also have a full bar and have non-alcoholic drinks, wine, ciders as well as some cocktails too," said Lisa McIlroy, Cabin Boys art director and wife of Austin McIlroy, their master brewer.

The new Cabin Boys Brewpub is getting a used seven-barrel brewing system they purchased in Portland. It will be used to brew a new beer every time they brew with it.

"This is going to be a really fun playground for our brewers to rotate in and out of. My one rule will be for them to not brew something twice and to always learn from it. So from this location, you're going to be able to expect to see something new on a weekly or at least bi-monthly basis.

"We're really excited about that because as a production facility that distributes beer statewide, it can get a little bit monotonous when you're brewing the same four or five beers over and over, day in, day out. So this is going to give our production team a plethora of beer styles to brew and to play with," said Austin McIlroy.

They plan on incorporating their Cabin Boys theme with wood tables built from wood gathered from where Austin's friends and Dad built a cabin near Claremore.

"We want to create a fun casual atmosphere where you can grab a quick bite and it's going to be excellent food relatively fast. We will have primarily a lot of different fun types of sandwiches on our menu and a few entrees as well as shareables and one or two desserts. If you're going to a show downtown, you don't need a reservation. Go ahead order, get your food pretty quickly or you can hang out, have a couple of beers, and then be on your merry way to barhop downtown or catch the show at the Cain's," said Lisa McIlroy.

The 5600-square-foot facility also has an outdoor area next to it. They plan on adding more usable seating than what was previously used.

"We're looking to have about 20 beers on tap, probably eight to 10 bar seats, so that way you can still have intimate conversations with our bartenders and about three to four draft cocktails as well," said Lisa McIlroy.

"We will still have some of those big community tables for like bigger parties or where you can just come mix and match and meet strangers and make new friends, but then we'll also have some cozy corners and some more intimate settings for groups of 2, 4, 6. So it'll be really fun to kind of have the variety in the space now that it's all opened up."

"Our slogan is 'Crafted for a Community,' and we really want to embody what we've done at the taproom at our production facility. People know that it's a very soft and welcoming space where anybody that walks through is going to be welcomed. It's going to be a very comfortable space for people to sit down with friends and family," said Austin McIlroy.

The cooper-clad brewhouse they purchased in Portland will be the crown jewel of the brewpub. They plan on other amenities too.

"We'll have a couple of TVs. We will be doing weekly events like trivia and other stuff as well the occasional live music and other fun events. But we have already started some conversations with others downtown about possibly bringing some of our bigger events to Main Street and partnering with our neighbors. How fun would it be? I don't know if we'll be open in time for this, but how fun would it be to have a Cabin Boys St. Patrick's Day Street party in downtown?," said Lisa McIlroy.

The McIlroys are looking forward to being in Arts District neighborhood and providing a casual spot for Tulsans to hang out.

"We want this to be a conversational spot. We still want to have that be the focal point of our company. We want people to be able to feel like they can come in here, talk to their friends, and that is the point. But don't fret. We will have wifi and all that sorts of fun stuff for any kind of students wanting to study or people coming here to work," said Austin McIlroy.

"We're excited to be in this neighborhood. We're all just really excited for this place to blossom and come back and see all of the shows and music come back in full force like it already has been."