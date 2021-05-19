Burger Night returns to Philbrook Museum

Orders will accepted until 2 p.m. May 25, and will be available for pickup at the store May 28-31.

The Fresh Market is also offering its Ultimate Summer Picnic for four, which includes a tray of petite bistro sandwiches, a charcuterie tray, fig and olive crisps, a mixed-melon cup, a dessert sampler box and sparkling mineral water. Cost is $49.99.

The Ultimate Summer Picnic is available throughout the summer months.

To order and more information: thefreshmarket.com.

In honor of Memorial Day, Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., is offering a 10 percent discount to all uniformed first responders and active or retired members of the military.

Said discount may be used to sample two new burgers that will be added to the chain’s menus on May 25. The Breakfast Burger is a Angus beef patty topped with melted cheddar cheese, hash browns, lettuce, tomato, bacon, an egg any style and drizzled with Hollandaise sauce, and the Classic Cheeseburger with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onions.

For more information: metrodiner.com.