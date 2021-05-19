Burger Night returns to Philbrook Museum

Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, is starting up its popular Burger Nights from its Kitchen 27 restaurant, beginning this Friday, May 21.
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m., and timed-entrance tickets must be purchased in advance. Admission is $5, with the burgers $8.50 each, which includes truffled fries. Beef, turkey and vegetarian patties will be available. One can enjoy burgers on the patio overlooking the Philbrook gardens or bring a blanket for a real picnic experience.
All visitors 5 years of age and older are required to wear a face mask inside the museum at all times and in the gardens during events, unless seated in a designated food and beverage consumption area.
To reserve a spot: philbrook.org.
Keo offers seasonal specials
Keo Asian Cuisine has added three new seasonal dishes to its award-winning menu of pan-Asian fusion cuisine.
Five-spice seasoned chicken wings, served with a sweet chili dipping sauce, are $12. A poke bowl, with ahi tuna, avocado, seaweed salad, edamame, radish and rice, is $15.
The entree called “Amok” features Hawaiian walu, or escolar, a sustainable sourced fish noted for its rich, buttery texture, baked in banana leaf with lemongrass, turmeric and coconut milk, with a choice of rice, is $27.
Keo has two Tulsa locations, on Brookside at 3524 S. Peoria Ave., and in south Tulsa at 8921 S. Yale Ave. For more information: keorestaurant.com.
Wine dinner at Duet
Duet, 108 N. Detroit Ave., will host “On the Rhône Again,” a themed dinner featuring wines from the south of France, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
The dinner will feature a four-course menu created by chef Tuck Curren, with three wine pairings selected by Zoe Curren.
A goat cheese and sun-dried tomato lasagna with arugula will begin the meal, followed by a creamy asparagus chicken. The entree is a Parmesan and herb-crusted beef tenderloin with mashed potatoes, with a summer berry clafoutis for dessert.
Cost is $50 per person. For reservations, send email to duetjazz9@gmail.com.
Memorial Day deals
The Fresh Market, 8015 S. Yale Ave., is offering two ready-to-cook meals to make Memorial Day gatherings a little easier.
The Memorial Day Grilling Meal, designed to feed six to eight people, includes four New York Strip steaks, four boneless, skinless chicken breasts, a vegetable grilling kit, pasta salad, a mixed-berry cup, a bottle of Fresh Market Anything Goes sauce, and a patriotic cookie platter, for $99.99.
Orders will accepted until 2 p.m. May 25, and will be available for pickup at the store May 28-31.
The Fresh Market is also offering its Ultimate Summer Picnic for four, which includes a tray of petite bistro sandwiches, a charcuterie tray, fig and olive crisps, a mixed-melon cup, a dessert sampler box and sparkling mineral water. Cost is $49.99.
The Ultimate Summer Picnic is available throughout the summer months.
To order and more information: thefreshmarket.com.
In honor of Memorial Day, Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., is offering a 10 percent discount to all uniformed first responders and active or retired members of the military.
Said discount may be used to sample two new burgers that will be added to the chain’s menus on May 25. The Breakfast Burger is a Angus beef patty topped with melted cheddar cheese, hash browns, lettuce, tomato, bacon, an egg any style and drizzled with Hollandaise sauce, and the Classic Cheeseburger with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onions.
For more information: metrodiner.com.
Photos: Filming of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Fairfax in Osage County
