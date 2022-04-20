Brunch Egg-cellence: Hatch Early Mood Food gets the details right

Teesa Bittinger was not much of a breakfast person — or, for that matter, much of a morning person — until she began working at Hatch Early Mood Food.

“I moved to Oklahoma from Texas in 2019,” Bittinger said, “and the minute I walked into (one of the Oklahoma City Hatch locations), I instantly fell in love with the whole vibe of the place. And I knew I wanted to be a part of this.”

Bittinger is now the general manager of the latest Hatch Early Mood Food, which opened Feb. 28 in Jenks.

“I really appreciate the sense of community we try to create,” she said. “We want people to feel welcome, so we endeavor to deliver on hospitality in a way that’s respectful and professional, without being stuffy.”

The restaurant is one of several eateries developed by Provision Concepts, an Oklahoma City-based hospitality company. Late last year, it made its first foray into the Tulsa market, with Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar on Cherry Street. Another Sidecar is directly aboveHatch and opened simultaneously with the restaurant below.

We recently reviewed the Tulsa Sidecar location, and quickly learned that the food, while decent enough, certainly relegated to the... well, to the sidecar at this libation station.

While Hatch Early Mood Food has a full bar and offers a number of signature cocktails, including several coffee-based creations, the focus here is on the food, which skews decidedly toward the breakfast side of things.

The writer William Somerset Maugham once said that “To eat well in England, you should have breakfast three times a day.” For many, the foods traditionally reserved for the breakfast table can be the most comforting of comfort foods, as well as being relatively easy to prepare. But what elevates a basic breakfast into something approaching excellence is the attention to detail.

Over the course of a couple of visits, we endeavored to sample as broad a variety from Hatch’s fairly large menu as possible. Large, because it lists no fewer than 12 varieties of pancakes, half a dozen improvisations upon the theme of eggs Benedict and 10 dishes that offer unique spins on traditional breakfast creations.

We stuck with the classics for the first visit, quite literally in one instance. That would be The Classic Plate ($12), which includes three eggs, a choice of bacon or sausage, toast (of which there are eight possible choices) and what Hatch calls Hash Brown Tumblers.

Our other choice was the Biscuits & Gravy ($10), which came with two eggs, and to which we added sides of bacon ($4.50) and the Hash Brown Tumblers.

Tumblers are something of a cross between tater tots and latkes, with an extremely crisp exterior and a surprisingly creamy interior flavored with a hint of chives. Their dome-like shape prompted my dining companion to rename them “hash puppies,” as they did resemble hushpuppies. They did not, however, remain long on the plate.

The biscuits and gravy were obviously made in-house; the crusty biscuit exterior retained its integrity, the interior was fluffy without becoming gummy, and the gravy had the right adobe hue that guaranteed actual sausage was used in its creation. The eggs, which were ordered scrambled, retained a perfect amount of moisture.

Our second visit was with representatives of three generations of family, on a very busy Saturday.

This order included the GiGi’s Pancakes ($11), the Kitchen Sink ($13), a child’s order of chocolate chip pancakes ($7) and that weekend’s special, the Belgium Benny ($15). We also, in a moment of weakness, ordered the Orange Glazed Croissants ($10), which one member of our party deemed “indecently tasty.”

The Kitchen Sink has a base of crushed Hash Brown Tumblers strewn with crumbles of bacon and sausage; sauteed onion, mushrooms and three colors of bell peppers; melted Havarti cheese; and two eggs.

“It’s one of our most popular dishes, and it is something of a flavor bomb, with all these different textures going on,” Bittinger said. “It’s one of those dishes where just about every bite is different.”

The pancake connoisseur of the group liked the flavor of the GiGi’s Pancakes, although she would have preferred them to be fluffier. The single chocolate chip pancake was larger than the head of the young fellow who requested it, and while he may not have finished it, he enjoyed what he had.

The standout was the Belgium Benny, which had two Belgian waffle wedges as the base, each topped with a thick sausage patty, a poached egg and a maple hollandaise sauce.

The eggs here were about as perfectly poached as one might want — firm whites, with the yolk just runny enough. It came with the arugula salad and an extra patty of sausage that, like the other two, was cooked through and not dried out.

We made the first visit on a weekday and were seated immediately. The Saturday visit was another matter. Hatch does not take reservations, but one can sign onto the restaurant’s wait list through Yelp, which one can access through the Hatch website.

When one’s chosen time nears, one receives a text alert to get one’s name on the list, and to head for the restaurant. Once there, a second alert will tell you when the your table is ready. Be warned: Wait times on the weekends can be as much as 90 minutes, even when using the wait list.

And one reason could be that, once you’re seated, servers do not try to rush diners through their meal and out the door. The two servers we had, Brendan and Samantha, were friendly, efficient, knowledgeable and quite patient.

HATCH EARLY MOOD FOOD

161 S. Riverfront Drive, Jenks

918-209-5800

Food: 4 stars

Service: 4½ stars

Atmosphere: 4½ stars

(on a scale of 0 to 5 stars)

Vegetarian/Vegan options: Yes

6 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. All major credit cards accepted.

