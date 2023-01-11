 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bros. Houligan to close 15th Street site

The original location of the Bros. Houligan, at 2508 E. 15th St., will close Jan. 14, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

The Bros. Houligan at 4848 S. Yale Ave., will continue in operation.

"From what I understand, it was a combination of a lot of things, from Covid and road construction, to being able to keep employees," said Brian Trufitt, general manager of the Yale location.

The Facebook post announcing the closing said that "For the last 36 years, The Bros. Houligan (on) 15th Street, now known as Houligan’s Corner, has been a Tulsa staple where countless individuals, friends, and families have come together to make lasting memories.

This episode takes you behind the scenes of restaurant reviews. How are dishes chosen for photos and review? Does James announce himself as a critic? Are there bad experiences?

"With a heavy heart, we announce the closing of this iconic Bros. Houligan location. Our final day of operations will be Saturday, January 14th. We encourage anyone who has experienced the brotherly love at this location over the past three decades to come out for some delicious closure…with a side of gravy," the post stated.

White gravy is a key ingredient in a number of Bros. Houligan dishes, including its popular chicken-fried steak, and as a dipping sauce for the waffle-cut potatoes it calls "home fries."

The post also encourages fans to patronize the Yale location "location for all future chicken-fried feasts. We are open seven days a week and are dedicated to providing you the same quality of food and service you knew well on 15th Street. We want to thank everyone who patronized the location that started in all, and who will continue to do so on Yale."

Related to this story

Most Popular

Doe's Eat Place in Claremore to close

Doe's Eat Place in Claremore to close

Owner Betty Watowich said the decision to close the restaurant at 520 Will Rogers Blvd. was made because it was getting increasingly difficult to operate without raising her prices.

Best new restaurants of 2022

Best new restaurants of 2022

This list represents the highest rated restaurants that either opened during 2022, or were reviewed for the first time by the Tulsa World this year.

