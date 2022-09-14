Brookside Señor Tequila closes; NEFF Brewing plans early Oktoberfest

The Brookside location of Señor Tequila, at 3348 S. Peoria Ave., has closed.

It’s the second location of this Tulsa-based restaurant to close in a little more than a year. The south Tulsa location, at 9999 S. Mingo Road, closed in May 2021. That leaves the restaurant at 6973 E. 71st St., in The Mill shopping center, as the last remaining Señor Tequila in Tulsa.

Owner Carlos Atilano said that a number of factors contributed to the decision not to renew the lease at the Brookside location, including health issues, increasing food costs, continuous construction along the stretch of Peoria Avenue in front of the restaurant, and staffing problems.

“My wife and I were having to work 60-hour weeks to keep things going,” he said. “We have moved our staff from the Brookside location to the 71st Street restaurant, so we are fully staffed there. We have a lot of loyal customers at our Brookside restaurant, and we want to encourage them to support us on 71st Street.”

Atilano opened the original Señor Tequila in 1999 at 3525 E. 51st St., taking over a space that was for many years home to the Phoenicia Steakhouse. It was part of a shopping center that included the original Bodean restaurant, all of which was razed to allow for the widening of Interstate 44 through the area.

According to a 1999 review in the Tulsa World, Señor Tequila helped introduce Tulsa diners to carnitas, which remain a staple of the menu, along with its popular queso dip, variations on fajitas, and dishes such as Elisha’s Fish Tacos, named for Atilano’s wife.

Mazzio’s brings grab-n-go concept to casinos

The Tulsa-based pizza chain Mazzio’s is bringing its Mazzio’s GO! concept to area casinos.

Mazzio’s GO! outlets will be opening at eight casinos operated by the Muskogee Creek Nation Gaming Operations Authority Board, including River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, as well as the Okmulgee Travel Plaza, 2800 N. Wood Drive.

The Mazzio’s GO! concept was developed primarily for convenience stores and other non-traditional outlets, offering whole 12- and 14- pizzas, individual slices or 7-inch grab-n-go pizzas.

Tommy Yardy, Director of Food & Beverage for the Muskogee Creek Nation Casinos, said, “We were looking for a consistent food service program across all of our locations that our guests would recognize and enjoy. The Mazzio’s GO! program is simple to operate, offers high quality products and our guests have already told us how much they appreciate the variety.”

NEFF plans early Oktoberfest

In spite of the temporal specificity of the name, in Munich, Germany, Oktoberfest begins in mid-September, and this year, that starting date is Saturday, Sept. 17.

Tulsa’s NEFF Brewing takes its cue from the city that more or less invented Oktoberfest and will host its annual Oktoberfest event 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the brewery, 321 S. Frankfort Road.

It will have a special Oktoberfest menu including beer-soaked bratwurst with Kraft and Düsseldorf spicy mustard, and schnitzel with curly fries, along with NEFF’s naturally gluten-free beers.

All beers on tap will be $1 off their original price. Beer flights will be available for $10, and one can purchase a colorful Oktoberfest-themed pint glass filled with one’s choice of beer for $10.

Local vendors offering everything from soy candles to handcrafted knives, and a special kids’ area with activities and games will be available. Live music will be supplied by such artists as Okra and the Universe, and Tom Basler Music. More information at neffbrewing.com.

Kitchen 66 welcomes 10 new culinary concepts

The Fall 2022 Kitchen 66 Launch Program has selected 10 local entrepreneurs, who will develop their culinary visions and build their businesses through this unique incubator program, which provides sales training, access to commercial kitchen space, marketing support and more.

The Fall 2022 cohort includes concepts ranging from vegan bakery items to upscale Venezuelan dining. Participants and their developing concepts are as follows. (All company names and concepts are tentative.)

Se Yon Kim: So Bahn 82, Korean & Japanese Cuisine, which will focus on educating and introducing Americans to Korean cuisine.

Jose Angel San Roman: Matea, a fine dining Venezuelan concept with a full rum bar and chocolate pairings.

Saundra Reed & Eugene Garner: Mr. G’s Soul To Go Catering, Southern hospitality and food.

Logann Little-Randall: Ambrosial Bites, a 100 percent vegan bakery that aims to make desserts less intimidating and more equitable to all people.

Cynthia Miller: Sweet Cyn Bakery, artistically crafted desserts.

Erin Reed: Reed ‘Em and Eat, fusing international cuisine and Southern food.

Johnny Butler: Johnny Sundays, Italian cuisine.

Holly Biersack: Floured Hands, pasta-making school.

Randale Anderson: Hibachi in the Hood, Southern comfort food with international influences.

Lynn Michaels: Lynn’s Gelato, small-batch gelato using local ingredients to create unique flavors, such as chai-spiced candied ginger gelato.

“We are honored to welcome the Fall 2022 cohort of the Kitchen 66 Launch Program” said KateLynn Dunning, program director of Kitchen 66. “These 10 incredibly innovative culinary entrepreneurs have such a contagious energy and passion for Tulsa and Tulsa cuisine.”

The program began Sept. 12 with orientation. The class will culminate with a demonstration opportunity at Mother Road Market to showcase concepts at its Meet the Makers event on Dec. 8. To keep up with the progress of the class, follow their journey on Facebook and Instagram at @kitchen66tulsa.