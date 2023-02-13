• McNellie's Group, which opened three new concepts in 2022, including Mr. Kim's (one of the Tulsa World's best restaurants of 2022), Red Light Chicken and Bar Serra, is preparing a new steakhouse concept for the Brookside neighborhood. It will take over the spot that was home to Señor Tequila, 3348 S. Peoria Ave.

• Soma, a "tropical Americana" bar and kitchen, will open in the summer of 2023 on the rooftop of the new Brut Hotel that is undergoing its finishing touches at 1840 S. Boulder Ave. To keep tabs on the restaurant's progress: somatulsa.com (opening May 2023)

• The former MixCo. location will be the new home of Rosa, described as a "Denver-style Mexican concept for all ages, with a heavy focus on programming and good times." The restaurant is scheduled to open March 13 at 311 N. Cheyenne Ave., in time for the NCAA playoffs that will take place at the BOK Center just down the street.

• Some sort of eatery will open in the east of the Dock at Guthrie Green, 101 E. Archer St. A number of concepts have occupied the space, located on the northeast corner of the park, including Lucky's on Cherry Street, Mr. Nice Guys and EnjoyaBowl.

• Kitchen 27, the James Shrader-led restaurant in the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, has closed. Museum officials said a new restaurant concept is scheduled to open in late February, in conjunction with the opening of the exhibit "Rembrandt to Monet," which will open Feb. 22.

• Chef Sheamus Feeley's career in food has taken him around the world, from working in Michelin-starred restaurants in France to creating such acclaimed restaurants as Mateo in Boulder, Colorado, and Farmstead Restaurant in California's Napa Valley. But it's been his life-long dream to open a restaurant in Tulsa. And Feeley is planning to contribute to Tulsa's uniqueness with a new restaurant concept, Noche, which is scheduled to open in late spring in the lower level of the Vast.Bank building downtown, 110 N. Elgin St.

The restaurant will feature Mexico City-inspired cuisine, which Feeley describes as "center-of-the-plate, taco-focused, with wood-fired meats, fish and vegetables." Feeley will also be opening a second concept in the Vast.Bank building. Super Fly Golf Lounge will be more of a bar concept, but one that will feature the Trackman Golf Simulators, so patrons can work on their games while enjoying craft cocktails.

• After introducing Tulsa diners to the diversity of Scandinavian cuisine with Freya Nordic Kitchen, Justin Thompson is readying a concept that is much closer to home. Isla's Kitchen, which is projected to open in May in The View apartment building, 420 E. Archer St., will specialize in what Thompson calls "Southern provisions."

"It will focus on scratch cooking with emphasis on Southern, Creole, low country and new Southern cuisine," Thompson said. "And it's named for my daughter, Isla."

• The Texas-based coffee chain Summer Moon, which specializes in organically grown coffee roasted over oak wood, will open its first Tulsa location Feb. 18 at 1520 E. 15th St. The location was briefly home to Rise Southern Biscuits. Coffee is the focus, but other locations (such as the three in the Oklahoma City region) also offer breakfast items such as croissants, muffins and breakfast burritos.

• Ichitori Ramen & Izakaya will have a soft opening this week Feb. 13-19 in the Shops at Warren Place, 4820 E. 61st St. It will offer vegetarian and pork-based broths, according to the sample menu on its website.