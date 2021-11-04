Boston Deli special features tenderloin

The Boston Deli chef and owner Ken Schafer will be raising the “steaks” for this month’s Thursday special, with a blackened, bacon-wrapped beef tenderloin, cooked on the restaurant’s Hasty Bake charcoal grills, and prepared a la Oscar with a cedar-smoked salmon cake and jalapeño Bearnaise sauce.

Accompanying the steak will be smashed red skin potatoes topped with chives, butter and Parmesan cheese, grilled asparagus and a wedge salad that includes grape tomatoes, bacon bits, chives, blue cheese crumbles, a balsamic reduction and a buttermilk ranch dressing.

Dessert will be a pumpkin cheesecake with a cinnamon wafer crust and nutmeg-flavored whipped cream.

The special is $38 per person and is available each Thursday in November from 5-8 p.m. Beer and wine pairings are available.

Reservations are highly recommended. Call 918-492-4745, or online at thebostondeli.com. The Boston Deli is located at 6231 E. 61st St., in the Park Plaza Center.

