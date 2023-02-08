The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 41st St., is taking a page out of Oklahoma culinary history for a new lunch special.

“We’re calling this the ‘Tulsa-Style Double Cheeseburger,’” said chef and owner Ken Schafer. “It’s sort of an elevated homage to that classic cheeseburger with the onions, pickles and mustard. We like to take things we like and make them better than the original.”

Schafer said he and his team at The Boston Deli drew inspiration from such establishments as Claud’s Hamburger, which closed late last year, as well as Oklahoma’s famous onion burger that was developed in El Reno during the Great Depression, when diner cooks would smother thin beef patties with cooked onions on a flat-top griddle.

“We made a trip out there, and I was amazed at the amount of onions they put on these things,” Schafer said, laughing. “It actually was too much onion for me — I ended up scraping some of them off just to handle the burger.”

The Boston Deli’s burger is made of two patties of freshly ground 80 percent lean, 20 percent fat beef (considered by burger connoisseurs as the perfect ratio of fat to lean for a juicy burger) topped with sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, house-made sour pickles and yellow mustard on a sesame seed bun.

“We went through about 45 or 50 burgers before we came up with the final product,” Schafer said. “I prefer the bite of sharp cheddar over the easy melting cheeses, and we push our onions until they’re close to caramelized.

“I wanted to keep it fairly straightforward because I’m not a big fan of the fancy- schmancy burger,” he said. “And I guess I’m not alone in that — we debuted it this week, without any advertising, and I think we ended up selling about 30.”

The Tulsa-Style Double Cheeseburger is served with hand-cut fries and is $12.95. It is available on Mondays only, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Hodges Bend

10th anniversary crawfish boilHodges Bend will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special crawfish boil and signature cocktail event from 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Feb. 9.

The menu features crawfish boil that will be available at market price. They will also be featuring signature cocktails from Hodges Bend bartenders from the past decade. These cocktails will be available throughout February.

Limited edition birthday shirts will be available for $25, and music will be provided by Poppa Foster & the Grits from 7-10 p.m.

Reservations can be made online. The cost for a regular reservation is a $10 deposit per person for a table. The VIP experience is $50 per person and includes a table for four hours, crawfish and limited edition birthday shirts for two people.

Although the restaurant has only existed for a decade, its name is a tribute to Tulsa’s history. A small street on the east side of what was to become downtown was named after the Hodges brothers. As the neighborhood developed around the curved street mapped out by the railroad, the area was known as “The Bend.”

Braum’s gets spicyBraum’s has a new sandwich, along with some returning favorites, available for a limited time, both of which feature Mexican-inspired flavors.

The Double Nacho Burger has two quarter-pound 100 percent beef patties topped with tortilla chips, guacamole, pico de gallo, colby jack cheese, jalapeños and mustard. The burger is available in the new Crave and Save Combo deal, which include choice of medium fries or yogurt and a medium drink, for $8.49. Customers can also upgrade their drink to a small shake or malt at no additional charge.

“We take pride in offering quality products at a great price,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO. “The Crave and Save Double Nacho Burger Combo is a great value that gives customers a new, delicious meal option.”

Also available for a limited time are the California Chipotle Cheeseburger and Chicken Sandwiches. The sandwiches come with American cheese, guacamole, tomato and chipotle sauce served on a sesame seed bun; the chicken sandwiches are available with grilled, fried or spicy chicken. All options are available as a sandwich only or a combo meal.

More Valentine’s

Day specialsLowood, 817 E. Third St., is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu on Feb. 10, 11 and 14, featuring slow-roasted pork carnitas ($38), chilled vanilla-and-butter-poached lobster tail ($48) and a fire-grilled filet Rossini ($78). Reservations can be made online at lowoodtulsa.com.

Hodges Bend, 832 E. Third St., will have the Lovers’ Special dinner with shrimp cocktail, steak and chocolate pot de creme for $100 per couple. Customers will have the option to add on a wine pairing of Lucien Albrecht Cremate D’Alsace Rosé for $20. To reserve: hodges-bend.com.

Vintage Wine Bar, 324 E. First St., will be celebrating Valentine’s Day through a special Champagne Social Club event on Feb. 14. The event includes wine deals, chocolate-covered strawberries and a new food menu curated by Trevor Tack, executive chef of GB Provisions. To reserve: winebartulsa.com.

Topeca Coffee is offering a Valentine’s Day “Bee Mine” Box that includes a 12-ounce bag of Valentine blend coffee, a Topeca Chocolate Bar and a jar of Coffee Honey. The boxes are available for purchase at Topeca locations and online for $30. topecacoffee.com.

Bonefish Grill

serving brunchBonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow, has added a brunch menu to its repertoire, available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Among the menu items are a trio of frittatas, topped with bacon and cheddar; a caprese-style offering with blistered tomatoes, mozzarella and fresh basil; or garnished with lump crab meat and Fontina cheese. Also available are Grand Marnier French toast sticks, served with fresh whipped cream, strawberries, bacon and maple syrup.

All entrees come with a side of bacon and breakfast potatoes.

The restaurant is also serving shareable pitchers of sangria in various flavors, as well as margaritas, mimosas and Bloody Mary cocktails.

Applications for Cocina 66 due Feb. 17Cocina 66, sister program of Tulsa’s food incubator, Kitchen 66, is looking for its next cohort of Spanish-speaking food entrepreneurs ready to test and scale their business.

Participants of the program will learn skills ranging from marketing and public relations to securing business financing and permits, entirely in Spanish. Additionally, participants will have access to commercial kitchen space and pop-up sales avenues inside of Mother Road Market.

The application deadline is Friday, Feb. 17. Interviews will take place on Feb. 27, and the class will commence on March 27. To apply, and more information: kitchen66tulsa.com/cocina-66.