Boston Deli chef's special goes all in on garlic
Boston Deli chef's special goes all in on garlic

Ken Schafer is the owner of Boston Deli, which will be serving Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic as its Thursday Chef’s Special.

 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file

A classic dish of the Provence region of France will receive the Boston Deli treatment this month, as the restaurant will be serving Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic as its Thursday Chef’s Special.

The dish features a half of a free-range chicken that has been slow roasted with the titular 40 cloves of garlic, which over the course of cooking soften both in texture and harshness to become sweet and almost spreadable, and seasoned with fresh thyme and rosemary.

Accompanying the chicken is whipped butternut squash and maple-glazed French green beans garnished with butter, honey and almond slivers.

The salad course is grilled hearts of romaine with roasted grape tomatoes, pickled red onion, Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs and dressed with an anchovy pesto. A plum and blackberry Galette with local honey, turbinado sugar and vanilla bean ice cream is the dessert.

Cost is $28 per person. Chef-selected wine and beer pairings are available.

The monthly Chef’s Special is available from 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday in October and reservations are recommended. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

