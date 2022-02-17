BOK, Cox Center chef helping to mold next generation of Oklahoma cooks

For some cooks, the prospect of putting together a meal for nine guests can be daunting.

For Sarah Leavell, whipping up a multi-course dinner for 900 guests is just another day at work.

"Well," Leavell said, laughing, "in this job, there really isn't a 'typical' day."

Leavell is the executive sous chef for the BOK Center and the Cox Business Convention Center, two of the city's most high-profile venues for large gatherings, from rock concerts to rodeos, gala celebrations and corporate conventions. The two facilities are managed by ASM Global.

As executive sous chef, Leavell is responsible for coordinating all the kitchen's resources to realize the menus developed by executive chef Devin Levine.

"What we do in the kitchens is very event-driven," Leavell said, "and the menus are tailored to those events, whether we're serving people who are attending a boat show or a formal ball. When you're serving so many people, you have to make sure that every dish is perfect — that the 1,000th plate that goes out looks and tastes as good as the first plate.